By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 18, 2025

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Office on May 13 executed former Air Force Vice Chief of Staff James C. “Jim” Slife, whom panelists at his military tribunal found guilty of mutiny and insurrection on May 8.

READ MORE: Former Air Force Honcho Who Wanted to Kill Citizen Militia in 2013 Convicted of Treason and Sentenced to Hang to Death

Tuesday morning, Slife was offered a final meal, which he refused, and he was pulled from his cell for a brief medical examination before heading to the gallows.

JAG typically records the height and weight of condemned detainees to ensure rope measurements are accurate and to minimize the chance of a detainee suffering painful strangulation instead of instant death.

As is customary, JAG asked Slife if he wanted a chaplain to administer the Last Rites.

As Deep Staters often do, he refused the offer, saying he had nothing to apologize for and that he had always obeyed his commander in chief—in his case, the Dark Lord Barack Hussein Obama—according to his constitutional obligations and adherence to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

At 10:00 a.m., Slife, a rope around his neck, was standing atop the gallows and uttering final words, as Rear Admiral and patriot Lia Reynolds, as well as a consortium of military brass, stood in a semicircle before the gallows and listened to his overly long soliloquy emphasizing his perceived accomplishments.

He spent 15 minutes orating the circumstances of every medal and award adorning the uniform he had worn as a “faithful officer.”

At the gallows, he wore an orange jumpsuit, handcuffs, and detainee canvas slip-ons as footwear.

He had the audacity to say he needed at least two hours to cite his achievements.

“We haven’t the time for that, and we’ll stipulate to whatever fantasies you’re dreaming up,” Admiral Reynolds told him.

“Let’s speed you on your way.”

On the Admiral’s command, the hangman pushed the button that opened the door beneath Slife’s feet, and he gasped and died, his body undulating in the morning breeze.

A physician confirmed Slife was dead before zipping the corpse into a plastic bag.