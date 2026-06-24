By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 24, 2026

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on Monday ended the life of former IRS Director Lois Lerner, who was convicted of high treason and sentenced to hang at a June 12 military tribunal.

READ MORE: JAG Convicts OBAMA IRS Director Lois Lerner of Treason

We’ve since learned that Lerner, displeased with the verdict, had requested an internet-equipped laptop so she could “email appeal letters” to parties she would not name.

Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh informed her she had no right to appeal and that detainees, particularly those on death row, had no computer privileges.

Yet she supplicated incessantly, saying she’d snail mail letters if JAG supplied her with pen, paper, and postage stamps.

“We told her upfront, she’d be swinging in a morning breeze before her letters reached anyone,” a JAG source told RRN.

“There are no appeals here; all results final. But to shut her up, we gave her paper, some envelopes, and a safety pencil she couldn’t convert into a suicide shank. No big deal.”

A few days later, Lerner handed a guard a stack of sealed envelopes, each addressed to either a living or dead Deep Stater she had worked with or under during her disgraced tenure at the IRS.

One was addressed to the “Honorable Barack Obama’s” dormant home on Martha’s Vineyard, and another to “Esteemed President George W. Bush (dead),” and a third to “My friend Nancy Pelosi (dead).”

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

READ MORE: Nancy Pelosi Hanged at GITMO

Our source said General Bligh deliberated whether to screen the letters or simply discard them, since JAG never intended to mail them.

“The general figured it was just a bunch of crying and screaming in words, and he shredded the envelopes. We told her we’d mail them to appease the screaming bitch, but that was just to shut her up,” our source said.

When security forces from the 525th Military Police Battalion entered Lerner’s cell Monday morning, the first words out of her gaping mouth were, “My letters. What about my letters? Any replies?”

Of course, the MPs had no idea what she was babbling about and told her they had come to escort her to the gallows to be hanged.

Because she wouldn’t shut up about her letters and purportedly tried to bite an MP’s ear, she was gagged and bagged before being thrown into the rear of a Humvee for the 15-minute drive to the execution site.

There, Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds had assembled a cadre of military brass and two congressmen to witness the condemned’s last moments.

Our source wouldn’t name the politicians but said that the “MAGA senator and House Representative” arrived at GITMO two days earlier at President Trump’s request.

“She is uncooperative,” and MP told Admiral Reynolds as he yanked Lerner’s legs first from the Humvee, her body thumping against a clump of dirt as she hit the ground moaning incomprehensibly through her gagged mouth.

The MPs hoisted her to her feet and led her to the doomsday apparatus, where the hangman signaled that the noose was ready to receive Lerner’s neck.

Once atop the platform, the hangman loosened the gag covering Lerner’s mouth.

“Letters. I sent letters,” Lerner screeched like a banshee. “I deserve to know the replies.”

“Letters? What letters?” the admiral retorted quizzically. “Set her for execution.”

The hangman reaffixed the gag and put an opaque black sack over Lerner’s head. Then the rope. “Ready, ma’am,” he said.

In her hand, Admiral Reynolds held a fob like a car key fob. She pressed a button that opened the trapdoor beneath Lerner’s feet.

She uttered not a sound, not a whimper; her spinal cord was transected, and her neck was broken the moment she fell.

“I don’t enjoy this, but good riddance,” Admiral Reynolds reported as a paramedic zipped Lerner’s lifeless corpse inside a polyurethane bag.

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