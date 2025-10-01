By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 30, 2025

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on Thursday executed former National Security Council member Tim Haugh at Guantanamo Bay.

As reported previously, US Marines arrested Haugh in March after White Hats discovered he had been planning to sabotage the US power grid and pin the blame on China, and had hoped Trump would face the blowback and be forced to resign for not taking seriously the threat China posed to our nation’s infrastructure.

On September 15, JAG held a military tribunal at which Haugh astonishingly confessed to his crimes but freaked out when a panel of decorated officers decreed that he should hang for treason.

He had expected clemency instead of a death sentence.

Looming death had not dulled Haugh’s appetite. His final feast consisted of six pancakes, six scrambled eggs, eight sausage patties, and four slices of buttered toast.

He devoured his meal and washed it down with two cups of black coffee and two glasses of orange juice, after carping about being served juice with no pulp.

“Your neck’s in a noose in an hour, and you’re really bitching there’s no pulp in your OJ?” a guard had asked him.

“I just prefer pulp,” Haugh said.

“Speaking of pulp, I’m sure you’d enjoy beating me to a bloody pulp, wouldn’t you?” Haugh said antagonistically.

“I’m not biting. This is my job. Nothing personal about it,” the guard said.

“If you’re fishing today, you better have a good rod and reel, cause the admiral is a damn good angler.”

Two hours later, Haugh and his escorts arrived at the gallows, where newly appointed Judge Advocate General Major General David J. Bligh and Deputy Judge Advocate General Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds informed Haugh it was time to die.

Gen. Bligh, who held the fob that controlled death’s door, was appointed by President Trump on August 25 to lead JAG Corps as the administration accelerated its war against Deep State enemy combatants.

Bligh has been described as a patriot, a warfighter, and a seasoned leader of the highest caliber. He is also the first Marine Corps officer to helm JAG since 1878.

General Bligh dispensed with informalities: “String the traitor up,” he called out to the hangman atop the gallows.”

“I’d like to say a few words,” Haugh said.

“Shut your trap and speak only if given permission to speak,” barked General Bligh. He turned to Admiral Reynolds, asking, “What do these bastards usually say?”

“They only ever cry or try to threaten us,” she replied.

“We don’t need that nonsense,” the general said. “Bag and gag that piece of shit.”

The hangman performed his customary duties, slipping a gag around Haugh’s mouth and a sack over his head. He then lowered the noose around Haugh’s head, as Haugh’s body started convulsing as if he were having a seizure.

“What’s that all about, Lia?” General Bligh asked Adm. Reynolds.

“Performative acting. Deep Staters turn into Shakespearean actors all of a sudden,”

General Bligh waved his hand dismissively. “They think we got time to entertain their shit?” He pushed the button on the FOB.

Two minutes later, a Navy physician pronounced Haugh dead.

“If the choice was mine, I’d just shoot the bastard between the eyes, but I guess this way conserves ammo,” the general said.