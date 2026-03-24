Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Elaine F Blackman's avatar
Elaine F Blackman
6h

Even though posted on 3/24 i/o 3/25 and GITMO misspelled, I believe the info is true and will look into it more.

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Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
6h

Real Raw News is Muscovite Disinformation.

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