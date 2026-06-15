By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 15, 2026

Another Obama-era goon arrested in 2025 and hauled to GITMO finally had her day in court last week, suggesting, perhaps, that JAG is accelerating prosecutions and punishments of Deep Staters held in lengthy pretrial confinement.

As reported in August 2025, JAG investigators apprehended former IRS Director Lois Lerner on charges of treason at her residence.

The allegations against Lerner are covered comprehensively in our earlier article.

READ MORE: President Trump, Military Target Obama-Era Internal Revenue Service (IRS) bosses for Treason

On Friday, the day after JAG convicted James Clapper, MPs led a frowning, jumpsuit-clad Learner into court to face the music. Like Clapper, she had scoffed at the idea of a JAG appointing a lawyer to represent her, saying President Trump had corrupted the entirety of the armed forces and bent it to his odious will.

The Western New England College of Law Graduate could’ve defended herself, but said she wouldn’t entertain President Trump’s “private militia,” and informed JAG she would remain silent unless legal observers from the Legal Observer Program or the Hague were invited to witness the tribunal.

Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds, overseeing her second tribunal in two days, informed detainee Lerner that JAG had no hospitality for interlopers posing as impartial spectators.

“You, detainee Lerner, have pleaded not guilty to charges of treason, defrauding the United States, and abetting the enemy, is that correct?”

“I’ve heard no charges that apply to me,” Lerner replied.

“The evidence and our panel will make that decision,” said Admiral Reynolds, directing Lerner’s attention to the three highly decorated Marine Corps officers JAG had empaneled to dictate Lerner’s guilt or innocence.

In her opening statement, Admiral Reynolds said JAG would swiftly prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lerner abused her position of power to harass, impoverish, audit, or incarcerate innocent and industrious people and organizations whose only crime was critiquing her ex-boss, the Muslim Barack Hussein Obama.

Admiral Reynolds had receipts, as people say these days.

She showed the panel an internal IRS memo Lerner had written and signed on January 3, 2010. Lerner had distributed the memo throughout the IRS—especially to its criminal enforcement division—and their counterparts at the FBI.

It was a BOLO— “Be on the Lookout”— for “militant” Tea Party organizations that Obama decreed domestic terrorists.

For those too young to remember, the Tea Party movement was a conservative, populist political movement in the United States that emerged in 2009.

Driven by anger over the 2008 fiscal crisis, massive bank bailouts, and the unlawful election of treasonous Barack Obama, the movement championed fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, and reduced government spending.

The movement held over 750 “Tax Day” protests in cities across the United States, with millions of participants. Throughout the summer, activists swarmed congressional town hall meetings to loudly protest the proposed OBAMACARE.

Obama, two years into his first term, perceived the Tea Party as an imminent danger to reelection and commanded the IRS to defund and debank his adversaries.

Lerner’s memo explicitly instructed the IRS to aggressively audit 501(c)(3)s and LLCs whose charters held the words “patriots,” “Tea Party,” “nationalist,” and “right-wing.”

Moreover, the document gave Obama’s IRS unlimited authority to conduct “no-knock, warrantless” searches of homes and businesses that, at the time, challenged the Dark Lord’s authoritarian agenda.

News is ephemeral, and what happened yesteryear is soon forgotten.

Most people can’t remember what they had for dinner a week ago, let alone the desecration of America that began when the Kenyan took office.

Admiral Reynolds, though, had the facts at her fingertips.

“Detainee Lerner can talk or not talk, but the facts are indisputable. Either by her hands, or at he orders, the IRS disproportionately debanked and audited anyone that disagreed with Obama’s agenda,” the admiral told the panel.”

Worse, Lerner’s memo encouraged armed IRS agents to “shoot in the back” any uncooperative auditee, tax resistor, or sovereign citizens opposing warrantless searches of homes or businesses, which happened in 2010.

On September 4 of the year, 24 IRS agents and 17 FBI agents surrounded the Plano, Texas, home of Jason John Stowers, a grassroots activist and co-founder of Tea Party USA.

Stowers, a God-loving, patriotic conservative, had been collecting signatures in his neighborhood to force Obama to admit he was a Kenyan when a dozen black sedans crammed full of IRS and FBI agents surrounded him.

Unarmed, Stowers stared down the barrels of 20 pistols and rifles.

“You’re an enemy of the State,” he was told, “and you’re coming with us, by order of Lois Lerner.”

Mr. Stowers, devoted husband to his wife of 20 years and father to three children, was struck by three 9mm bullets in the spine and one in the throat as he moved to protect his wife and children that day. The wounds rendered him quadriplegic, wheelchair bound with no motor functions and barely able to speak coherently. Electrolarynx

In a motorized wheelchair, Mr. Stowers took the stand.

As a bullet had perforated his larynx, slicing wide his trachea, he could only speak through a voice box, a robotic-sounding electrolarynx similar to the one used by renowned astrophysicist Stephen Hawking before his death in 2018.

“The agents…they said…Lerner wanted me dead,” Mr. Stowers told the panel.

“Because…I was making websites…. exposing Obama as a fake president…Ms. Lerner wanted 25 years tax records and…called me a tax evader. She’s evil.”

As Mr. Stowers spoke, a wicked Learner exclaimed, “You are crippled, I’m not. I don’t even know who you are.”

“You will, you bitch,” Mr. Stowers croaked through his electronic voice box.

Over the next five hours, Admiral Reynolds presented witnesses and physical evidence that unequivocally proved Lerner had bankrupted or ruined 1,500 conservative charities and ~120,000 individuals because they denounced Obama’s reign of terror.

Throughout the proceeding, Lerner had sat motionless and silent, save an occasional sigh escaping her lips.

The panel reached a verdict: Guilty. Hang her.

As of this writing, her date of death hasn’t been scheduled.

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