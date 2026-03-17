Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
9h

Real Raw News is Muscovite Disinformation.

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Emily's avatar
Emily
12h

How just. Americans lied to for far too long. Would be thrilled if we could ,at sometime in the near future, again trust CDC

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