By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 17, 2026

A panel of Marine Corps and Navy officers on March 2 handed the United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s Office a victory in the military tribunal of short-lived acting CDC Director Susan Monarez, whom President Trump appointed based on HHS Secretary RFK Jr.’s recommendation in July 2025—only to fire her a month later after realizing she was a Deep State plant.

As reported previously, Marines arrested the microbiologist in early September, based on an indictment alleging that Monarez had clandestinely sought to reignite the Plandemic and had, on her own authority, promised Big Pharma millions of dollars to fast-track new Covid-19 and monkeypox vaccinations.

READ MORE: Marines Arrest CDC Director Susan Monarez

Following her arrest, a military magistrate at the Washington Naval Yard found probable cause to detain her for a military tribunal, and she was flown to GITMO and placed in a Camp Delta cell.

According to a JAG source familiar with the case, Monarez had refused JAG-appointed counsel and appeared at the trial pro se, meaning she would defend herself—but also invoked her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, saying she wouldn’t be a victim of “Trump’s trickery.”

JAG’s case centered on recovered Signal chat messages Monarez had sent to Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson executives on July 27, 2025.

In a message to J&J chief financial officer Joseph Wolk, Monarez wrote, “I’m in! Won’t be long. I’ll have them eating off the palms of my hands. If Fauci and Birx fooled Trump, so can I, and if I get what I deserve, we’ll all be richer.”

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XI – Deborah Birx)

She had sent a similar message to Pfizer Chief US Commercial Officer Aamir Malik, to whom Monarez promised vast wealth if he concocted a viral marketing campaign encouraging US citizens to continue getting COVID-19 booster shots.

Beyond that, JAG had subpoenaed and “indefinitely” detained AstraZeneca executive Ruud Dobber after he attended a pharmaceutical conference in San Diego in September 2025.

JAG offered him leniency for his sworn testimony. He testified that Monarez, during her short CDC term, promised him $25m if AstraZeneca concocted a viral marketing scheme to convince the public that monkeypox affected straight, cisgender people, not just gay homosexuals.

“I never took a dime or agreed to anything,” Dobber testified. “Was it tempting? Sure was, but I had no assurance she could deliver.”

Another key witness was a JAG investigator who, posing as a Merck & Co. pharmaceutical representative, had approached Monarez one week prior to her ouster.

During his testimony, he stated that Monarez had offered him substantial cash and a lucrative position on the CDC’s Immunization Committee as compensation for producing a “peer-reviewed” study on the dangers of emerging Covid-19 strains.

“Entrapment,” Monarez shrieked.

The panelists didn’t buy the entrapment claims and found the defendant guilty on all counts, recommending the maximum punishment.

Five days later, on March 9, she died by hanging.

There was nothing especially important about her death that calls for a separate article about her last few minutes of life.

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