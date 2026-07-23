Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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4h

The Gay president Obama who was assisted in stealing both his own elections, probably overseeing the election theft of 2020. Obama who is morally bankrupt is going to give former secretary phelan protection, how quaint.

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