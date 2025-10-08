By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 8, 2025

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps and Office of Military Commissions on Monday convicted former Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy of treason and recommended he be hanged for having betrayed America, the Constitution, and President Donald J. Trump.

As reported previously, Criminal Investigation Division (CID) investigators arrested McCarthy at his ranch house in San Lois Obispo, California, on September 2.

The charges against him date back to J6, when McCarthy, among other unpatriotic RINOS, hindered the president’s efforts to deploy National Guardsmen to identify and detain or arrest ANTIFA insurgents and federal agents masquerading as MAGA amid the chaos.

McCarthy had reportedly conspired with now-deceased Nancy Pelosi to delay the Guard’s deployment until ANTIFA and the crooked feds had safely left the Capitol.

On September 5, JAG took custody of McCarthy and flew him to Guantanamo Bay’s Camp Delta detainment center for Deep State prisoners.

There, McCarthy was informed he’d soon face a military tribunal and asked whether he wanted a JAG-appointed attorney to represent him at trial.

Per JAG sources, McCarthy instead requested his civilian lawyer, allegedly a one J. Howard Lutz of the Kraut Law Group in Los Angeles, but Lutz was not only unreachable but also seemingly imaginary.

When JAG contacted Kraut Law Group on McCarthy’s behalf, a firm representative denied that anyone named Lutz had ever worked there.

Moreover, the State Bar of California had no record of a Howard Lutz.

McCarthy accused JAG of trickery, claiming that the government had maliciously deprived him of his right to competent legal counsel, which would have been able to exonerate him.

Asked again if he wanted JAG representation, he refused, saying JAG was as corrupt and fraudulent as President Trump’s weaponized Department of Justice.

On Monday, October 5, his tribunal began with Lead Special Trial Council Rear Admiral Jonathan T. Stephens, who had previously tried cases at Camp Blaz, playing an audio recording of a conversation that had taken place between McCarthy and Pelosi on January 6.

The Admiral told the panelists, three Navy officers, to pay close attention to McCarthy’s language.

“I can see deployments get postponed, but it’s more than me and you making this work, ma’am,” McCarthy had said to Pelosi.

“Trump wanted and wants 20,000 men on the ground. He knows or suspects that feds are enmeshed in what’s going on, and he don’t trust the FBI, just the military.”

“We need anarchy so we can blame Trump for it,” Pelosi replied.

“We don’t need soldiers spoiling the plan.”

“Madam Speaker, I’ll do everything in my power short of falling on my sword to delay troop arrivals. If this puts Trump, that fucking bastard, in jail, I’m all in.”

Admiral Stephens asked McCarthy if he, in fact, made those incriminating statements.

“I plead the 5th,” McCarthy said. “Or in military parlance, Article 31.”

Article 31(b) requires service members suspected of a UCMJ violation to be informed of their right to remain silent and their right to consult an attorney before any questioning about the alleged offense.

This advisement is similar to the Miranda warnings in civilian law.

It is necessary because the power imbalance in the military can make questioning feel like a command, making the right to silence and counsel more crucial.

“Two experts have authenticated the audio and identified the voices as yours and Pelosi’s. I can call them to testi—”

“—I’ll stipulate to your experts’ opinions,” McCarthy interrupted. “I knew I’d hang the second I was picked up; that’s how you and Trump work—presumed guilty! Trump’s a pustulant puss bag, and you’re all his slaves. But that’s all ending sooner than you think. MAGA has bifurcated. It ends with Trump. And he’s digging his own deep grave in soggy soil. The ones getting hanged, that’s soon to change. Are you ready for the rope, Admiral? And these officers sitting in judgment over me, are they prepared to hang? What about their families? Think we can’t find them? Think again.”

“You really should’ve accepted a lawyer,” Adm. Stephens said.

In an astonishing move, the Admiral dismissed the panelists and ruled from the bench, finding McCarthy guilty of treason and sentencing him to hang by the neck until dead.

“Sometimes I truly wonder what possesses you people,” the Admiral said. “You have no regard for life, often not even your own.”

McCarthy’s execution is scheduled to occur on October 14.