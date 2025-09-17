By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 17, 2025

The United States Navy Judge Advocate General Corps on Monday convicted former National Security Council member Tim Haugh of mutiny/treason and sentenced him to hang to death.

As reported previously, US Marines in March arrested Haugh, who had helmed US Cyber Command, based on evidence he and other NSC staffers had intended to plant in the national power grid a virus that, theoretically, could’ve caused a cascading blackout across a large swath of the country.

He had hoped the nation would blame President Donald Trump and demand his head on a platter.

During an early interrogation in April, Haugh evaded questions about the case but made the outlandish claim that the Deep State facilitated Trump’s 2024 presidential victory.

His unwillingness to cop to the charges and name his co-conspirators earned him a six-by-nine-foot cell at GITMO’s Camp Delta, where he sat until his military tribunal on Monday morning.

Having opted to represent himself, Haugh sat stoically at the defense table, one wrist handcuffed to a circular steel loop protruding from the tabletop.

An MP, one of several in the courtroom, placed a pitcher of water and a paper cup on the table.

Deputy Judge Advocate General Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds, who now answers to Judge Advocate General Major General David Bligh, who President Trump last month appointed to lead JAG, emerged from chambers and summoned the panelists who would hear the case against Haugh.

She asked Haugh whether he would subject himself to direct examination, and when he answered no, she instructed him to remain seated and silent, and that any disruptive outbursts would not be tolerated in her court.

“Nothing matters but the facts,” she told the panel. “And the facts will show that a senior intelligence official dreamt up a convoluted, impractical scheme to black out half the country and try to pin the blame on President Trump.”

Surprisingly, Haugh opened his mouth: “I don’t dispute your facts.”

His chilling admission of guilt surprised Adm. Reynolds. “I thought you’d invoked the right to remain silent.”

“I’ve changed my mind,” Haugh said.

“You could’ve saved us a lot of time and trouble doing that earlier,” the admiral said. “You’re willing to take the stand?”

“I am,” Haugh said.

An MP uncuffed Haugh and escorted him to the stand, and the admiral swore him in under oath, reminding him that perjury was a crime and that he was obligated to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

“I’ll discuss my role, Admiral Reynolds, but I won’t incriminate anyone else,” Haugh said.

“Do you attest you’re speaking of your own volition and that no one coerced you or promised you anything in exchange for your testimony?” Admiral Reynolds asked.

“I affirm that,” Haugh said.

“Why the switch? Why now?” the admiral asked.

Haugh shrugged. “You’ll find me guilty no matter what.”

“Are you willing to talk because you think we’ve predetermined your guilt or because you are guilty?” she asked.

“Both, I guess,” Haugh answered nonchalantly.

“Did you code a virus and plan to inject it into the PJM power grid in Pennsylvania, believing it would trigger a 3-day power outage throughout the East Coast?” asked the admiral.

“I wrote part of it,” Haugh answered. “But I am, I was, the only person who could’ve made sure it was uploaded correctly.”

“Who else wrote it?” the admiral asked.

Haugh was shaking his head. “I’m not answering that.”

“And you were what—doing this thinking President Trump would feel the fallout?” said Admiral Reynolds.

Haugh smirked. “We, I, was fingering China, and expected Americans would revolt against Trump and demand his resignation for not protecting the grid from foreign adversaries.”

“You don’t like President Trump, do you?” asked Admiral Reynolds.

“I hate that mother fucker, as do many of us, and we are many,” Haugh said flatly. “And when he hangs, and he will hang eventually, so will you.”

“Thank you for your candor,” the admiral said.

She then asked the panel to deliver a verdict based on Haugh’s incriminatory statements, which she called mutinous.

The panelists unanimously found Haugh guilty and recommended that he be hanged for treason.

Admiral Reynolds nodded in silent contemplation, then decreed that Haugh would face the gallows on September 25.

“What’s this?” Haugh shrieked. “I admitted to a crime, and you’re going to hang me? Doesn’t my honesty merit reprieve?”

“No,” the admiral said sternly.