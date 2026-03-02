By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 3, 2026

A much-needed break from Iran talks.

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps last Monday, February 23, executed an Obama-era Deep Stater found guilty of treason and espionage at a GITMO military tribunal that took place two weeks earlier, Real Raw News has learned.

As reported previously, US Marines in September arrested Evelyn Farkas, Obama’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia and Ukraine, based on evidence that she had undermined national security and participated in the long-debunked Russian collusion narrative that Democrats hatched to impugn President Trump’s character.

She was arraigned at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling in southwest D.C., pleaded not guilty, but a magistrate found cause to detain her pending a tribunal.

Soon after, she arrived at Camp Delta and was placed in a drab cell, where she languished until summoned to court.

Her JAG-appointed attorney’s opening statement included words such as “innocent,” “railroaded,” “victim,” “upstanding,” and “selfless,” lionizing Farkas before the three officers JAG had picked to hear the case.

The prosecutor (We have been asked not to name the lead prosecutor in this case, so we will instead use ‘prosecutor’), on the other hand, described Farkas as a self-dealing Deeper Stater whose moral turpitude and unquenchable thirst for power led her down a steep slope of self-destruction.

The prosecutor’s principal evidence against Farkas was incriminating reminder notes she had written to herself and never destroyed.

He showed the panel a tablet and Post-it notes that JAG investigators had found in a DoD wall safe in December 2019.

As reported in our earlier article about Farkas, her sealed indictment had been sitting on the back burner for years.

Why Farkas preserved the documents is unclear, as her lawyer had insisted that she not cooperate with the US government’s “witch hunt.”

Nevertheless, the panelists sat in stunned silence as digital forensic and handwriting analysis experts unambiguously agreed that the iPad had once been Farkas’ property and that the handwritten notes matched examples of her handwriting.

On one note, she had scrawled, “Link Trump to Putin,” and on another, a hand-drawn sketch of President Trump’s 26th-floor office at Trump Tower was marked with covert spots for planting miniature surveillance microphones—air ducts, behind paintings, and under Trump’s desk.

Had she not penned the words “Avoid Secret Service sweeps,” her lawyer might have had a shot at discrediting the diagram,

The prosecutor asserted that Farkas had clearly engaged in espionage against then-President-elect Trump.

Meanwhile, Farkas seemed thoroughly uninterested in her fate; eyes shut tightly, her left hand clasping her right, she alternated between humming quietly and emitting a flatulent noise through pursed lips.

Her eyelids fluttered, though, when the prosecutor showed panelists the tablet and explained how forensic experts had definitively linked it to Farkas.

Her latent fingerprints had been lifted from the screen, and a genetic profile had been developed by matching skin flakes on the device to a DNA mouth swab performed at the time of her detainment.

An electronic document presented to the panel contained 27 bullet points detailing ways to convince Americans that Trump was on Putin’s payroll.

Another scandalous file proposed hiring female crisis actors to claim Trump had molested them. And the third page was a photograph of a biometric security device outside the White House Situation Room.

Farkas, the prosecutor said, had unlawfully emailed the picture to Trump-hating intelligence assets at the MI-6, the UK’s foreign intelligence agency, and the Mukhabarat, Egypt’s main intelligence service.

Farkas’ lawyer described the evidence as flimsy, prejudicial, and specious, telling the panel that the US government could’ve planted files and phony email headers on the tablet.

His argument, however, was unpersuasive, for the panel delivered a verdict of guilty after deliberating for only 15 minutes.

The sentence was death.

Last Monday morning, a simpering Farkas was escorted to the gallows by a pair of MPs who had cuffed her hands behind her back.

Farkas was silent, but her glowering scowl spoke volumes.

She glared hatefully at Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh, who was overseeing the execution, and at an unnamed Republican senator whom President Trump had sent to GITMO as an observer.

When Gen. Bligh asked Farkas whether she had any final words, she neither spoke nor gestured. The hangman beside her put duct tape across her mouth and a black sack over her head; then the noose around her neck.

Gen. Bligh showed the senator the FOB in his palm. “This is how we do it now,” he said.

The FOB had two buttons, green and red. Red triggers the swinging door that drops Deep Staters to their doom, whereas green is pressed only if the president of the United States makes a clemency call; it disables the apparatus and prevents the death door from opening accidentally.

Farkas received no reprieve.

She swung in the wind, her torso writhing.

After being lowered to the ground, a Navy physician pronounced her dead.

“This isn’t pleasant,” Gen. Bligh told the senator, “But it’s necessary.”

