By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 22, 2025

The Office of Military Commissions on Monday executed a former FDA official whom JAG had charged with treason and domestic terrorism for stealing live H5N1 influenza cultures from a BSL-4 laboratory and storing them in his home refrigerator, Real Raw News has learned.

As reported in January, White Hats detained 43-year-old Levi Baumann, a supervisor at the FDA’s Office of Inspections and Investigations, outside a D.C. dive bar; simultaneously, a US Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) team scoured Baumann’s home, finding the H5N1 samples behind a box of eggs in the fridge, which they secured and later safely destroyed. \

Baumann was fast-tracked to Guantanamo Bay.

According to JAG sources, Baumann buckled under interrogation, confessing he had pilfered the virus of his own volition and had intended to release it to “make Trump’s presidency miserable.”

He claimed he had no accomplices, a story JAG doubted but could not disprove. Baumann purportedly broke down in tears and told investigators that he had second thoughts about causing mass carnage and was, in fact, trying to figure out how to return the cultures without getting caught.

He admitted he had “fucked up” and besought mercy. But JAG wasn’t feeling merciful and tossed him in Camp Delta cell, where he withered until July 9, the day of his brief military tribunal.

Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds, the presiding magistrate, kept her arguments brief: She played surveillance video showing Baumann stealing the H5N1 samples on December 27, 2024, and of the CBRN specialists retrieving them from his refrigerator on New Year’s Eve.

She also played the interrogation video, on which a distraught Baumann had confessed that his hatred for President Trump was so overpowering and irrepressible that infecting thousands or millions with bird flu would be a measured and proper response to President Trump’s “reign of authoritarianism.”

Baumann’s JAG-appointed attorney argued that his client was an alcoholic who acted irrationally and unpredictably while under the influence, and, therefore, should receive minimum punishment, especially since the cultures were recovered and no one had been harmed.

He noted that Bauman’s BAC was 0.40% at the time of his arrest.

“Mr. Baumann is a functional alcoholic and made a terrible mistake,” the lawyer said.

“He made the mistake, realized it was a mistake, and was desperate to return the H5N1 tubes. Alcoholism is a pervasive disease—how many of you can honestly say you’ve never done anything stupid while drunk?” he said to the panelists JAG had picked to hear the case.

His argument fell on deaf ears. The panelists unanimously found Baumann guilty and recommended capital punishment—a trip to the gallows.

Admiral Reynolds dispassionately agreed, and she scheduled his execution for July 21.

Yesterday, she followed through with the sentence.

At 10:00 a.m., Baumann had a rope around his neck and was uttering his last words, saying he didn’t deserve to die because his actions, though criminal, hadn’t resulted in loss of life.

If freed, he said, he would dedicate his life to preserving life and never again take a sip of alcohol or betray his constitutional responsibilities.

The crazy fool even said he wanted his job back to redeem himself.

When Admiral Reynolds said he deserved no leniency, he showed his true colors, shouting, “Fuck you and fuck Donald Trump. I wish I’d enacted my plan.”

Three minutes later, a Navy physician checked Baumann’s vitals and told the admiral he was dead.