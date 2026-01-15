By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 13, 2026

United States Navy JAG investigators on New Year’s Day arrested former Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin on charges of seditious conspiracy, Real Raw News has learned.

Philbin, who had served under President Trump from February 2019 to January 2021, was taken into custody after leaving a New Year’s Eve party at Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Washington, D.C.

Philbin is the latest victim of an “enemies” list FBI Director Kash Patel had penned in the appendix of his book, “Government Gangsters,” published in January 2023.

In the book, Patel labeled Philbin “A member of the Executive Branch of the Deep State” and accused him of being a corrupt and obstructive figure within Trump’s first administration.

Philbin, it should be noted, was a long-term conservative attorney who had worked in the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel under the late warmonger George W. Bush.

JAG sources say Philbin was a Trojan Horse whose deceptively curated credentials earned him a spot inside President Trump’s inner circle.

One JAG source told us that the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had advocated for Philbin’s appointment.

In June 2020, the source added, President Trump suspected Philbin of leaking classified information to the DNC and the criminal Biden campaign.

As he couldn’t trust the Deep State intelligence apparatus, including his own Department of Justice, to investigate his suspicions, he turned to the military, notably JAG and the US Army Criminal Investigation Division, to determine whether Philbin had betrayed his oath.

A monthlong investigation conclusively proved that Philbin was on the DNC’s payroll and had been funneling sensitive data to the criminal DNC and Biden’s campaign manager, the late Jen O’Malley Dillon, since January that year.

Based on JAG’s investigation, President Trump and Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen authored a sealed indictment against Philbin, which they handed off to JAG after Biden and his handlers stole the 2020 election.

“As you know, we’ve been working a mountain of indictments. We’re chipping away at the woodpile best we can. His number came up, and we went to get him,” our source said.

A severely intoxicated Philbin, he went on, caught an Uber home from the bar. As the rideshare pulled off and Philbin stumbled across his yard, investigators flanked him, mirandizing him and ordering him to drop to his knees.

“I’m a lawyer and you can’t do this to me,” Philbin said, his speech slurred. “Go away. I want a sandwich. I know my rights, you motherfu—who are you?” he blustered impotently.

The investigators never had to tangle with him. Drunk, Philbin had fallen forward, planting his face on the lawn and vomiting up the contents of his stomach. He was put in handcuffs and carried into an idling SUV.

“He’ll have his day in court—at GITMO,” our source said.

