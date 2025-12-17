By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 18, 2025

Investigators from the US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) arrested former US assistant district attorney and notorious January 6 prosecutor Matt Beckwith at his Washington, D.C., condominium Monday night, charging him with treason and aiding and abetting the enemy, Real Raw News has learned.

Beckwith is a seasoned prosecutor who was involved in the criminal Biden regime’s unlawful prosecution—lawfare—of 60 peaceful protesters at the Capitol on January 6.

His specious arguments and manufactured evidence put innocent people behind bars, a JAG source familiar with the arrest told RRN.

Beckwith was fired immediately after President Trump resumed his rightful place in the Oval Office this year and, five days later, claimed without proof that MAGA warriors were calling for both him and his wife to be jailed or hanged.

Following his termination, he had reentered private practice and boisterously denounced Trump’s Department of Justice as a “weaponized prosecutorial force.”

But, our source said, it was Beckwith who perpetrated illegal warfare against innocent patriots exercising their 1st Amendment Right to free speech that fateful day.

“More than 1,500 good people got prosecuted for visiting the Capitol on January 6, and yeah, they’ve been given clemency or pardons, but that ain’t the point. Do you have any idea how many people Biden had working against them? Over 4,500—that’s including the DOJ and the FBI. Billions of dollars are spent on incarcerating the innocent. Beckwith was among the worst, a real Never-Trumper, a bastard who made up evidence for the DOJ. It’s treason. We’ve been holding a sealed indictment on his ass for a while, and we got to it,” our source said.

The arrest, he added, was meticulously planned.

Surveillance had tracked Beckwith’s movements for weeks, pinpointing his routine evenings at his upscale condominium in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood—a sleek, modern high-rise overlooking the Potomac River.

Just after 10:00 p.m. Monday, a convoy of unmarked SUVs pulled up to the condominium’s entrance. Armed agents in tactical gear stormed the lobby, securing elevators and hallways with precision.

Beckwith, reportedly drinking with a woman who was not his wife, was surprised when JAG agents breached his 15th-floor unit door.

“Hands up! JAG warrant!” shouted the lead officer, according to bodycam footage reviewed by RRN. “Deviate from our orders, or we’ll tase you.”

The woman had hit the floor, cowering behind a sofa, as a defiant Beckwith shouted, “You have no authority here.”

“This is our authority,” a JAG officer said, firing taser darts into Beckwith’s quivering body.

“Police brutality,” Beckwith muttered before going limp.

Per our source, JAG subdued and cuffed Beckwith, then dragged his sniveling self to an underground parking garage where JAG’s vehicles were idling and ready to bring the Deep Stater to an internment center for processing.

As Beckwith awaits arraignment at a secure military facility, the case raises profound questions about loyalty, justice, and the blurred lines between civil and military oversight.

In a polarized America, this arrest could ignite fresh debates—or deeper divisions. For now, the once-mighty prosecutor’s fall from grace serves as a stark reminder: In Washington, no one is untouchable.