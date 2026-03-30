By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 31, 2026

United States Navy JAG investigators arrested former Trump confidante and White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Friday.

She was charged with treason for allegedly betraying President Trump and committing perjury when, in 2022, she testified to the House Select Committee that President Trump orchestrated the “J6 insurrection.”

Cassidy Jacqueline Hutchinson, an attractive brunette, worked under Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the first Trump administration.

Before that, the Christopher Newport University graduate had interned for Ted Cruz and Steve Scalise.

In 2018, she began an internship at the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

In March 2020, when Mark Meadows became President Trump’s fourth chief of staff, he selected her as one of his top aides, calling Hutchinson a “true patriot.”

On June 28, 2022, Hutchinson testified before the House Select Committee, alleging that President Trump orchestrated the attack on the Capitol.

Later, she published a book titled “Enough,” in which she claimed that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and House Rep. Matt Gaetz offered her money for sex.

In her memoir, Hutchinson wrote that Gaetz offered her $12,500 to attend a Fort Lauderdale “Swingers” party. Both Gaetz and Giuliani denied her claims, calling her a liar.

Salacious tales aside, Hutchinson has been the target of a JAG investigation since January 2023, a JAG source told Real Raw News.

The case against her, our source said, will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hutchinson received nearly $7m from the DNC and the Clinton Foundation to assassinate Trump’s character and portray him as a sore loser desperately trying to cling to power.

Early Friday morning, JAG agents executed a sealed warrant under the Military Commissions Act, surrounding a plush estate on Miami’s Fisher Island, the wealthiest Zip Code in the United States.

“JAG arrest warrant, open the door, or we’re breaking it down,” the lead agent shouted as he spied Hutchinson and an unidentified male peering down at them from an upstairs window.

Hutchinson, wearing only a white bathrobe and holding a glass of chardonnay, opened the front door and asked, “Really? Do you know who I am?”

JAG read her rights; as she was charged as an enemy combatant, she was informed she had no legal rights under that status.

“This is insane,” Hutchinson allegedly protested. “I testified. I cooperated. I’m a private citizen now. Idiots, I’m too hot for jail.”

Hutchinson was walked barefoot to a waiting black Suburban and transported to a secure location for processing. She is expected to be flown to a military facility for detention pending tribunal proceedings.

Correction: We originally identified the Fisher Island address as belonging to Hutchinson. This was an error. The home belongs to the male with whom she was with.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.