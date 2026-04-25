By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 26, 2026

US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps agents on Thursday arrested former Obama housekeeper Sylvia Rodriguez, an illegal alien, as she slept in a motel bed close to Annapolis, Maryland, Real Raw News has learned.

Rodriguez, 53, had illegally entered the United States via Mexico on June 12, 2017, and never applied for asylum or temporary citizenship.

On August 2, 2017, she was arrested for public intoxication outside a Baltimore restaurant, half a mile from where she had lived with a friend.

The only paperwork she carried was a Mexican identification card. She was booked into the Baltimore County Detention Center, only to be RORd the next morning by a Leftist judge.

Since she was illegal, though, her information was entered into an ICE database, and she received a summons to appear in immigration court on November 5 of that year.

She failed to appear, but, for whatever reason, no warrant was issued even though the court knew she was an illegal and was earning “off the books” income as a housekeeper.

How she came to know the Obamas is unclear.

But what is transpicuous, a JAG source told RRN, is that Rodriguez served as a maid at the Obamas’ Kalorama mansion in Washington, D.C., between February 2018 and September 2023.

“Honestly, we had no idea who this woman was until two weeks ago,” a JAG source said.

On April 9, JAG heard through the grapevine that the Board of Immigration had issued a final order of deportation for Rodriguez after learning that she was living at an extended stay hotel.

JAG, our source said, reached out to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons (who has since announced he will retire) and asked him to defer to the military, as JAG suspected that Rodriguez’s prior proximity to the Obamas might mean she had inside information about the myriad crimes Barack had committed while in and out of office.

Lyons, however, told JAG to stand down, saying immigration enforcement was his responsibility, not theirs.

“We don’t have a good working relationship with ICE,” our source said.

“They think they’re better than us…though about 65% of their staff is morbidly obese. President Donald J. Trump gave us unilateral authority to capture Deep Staters and their associates. This was our ballfield. If ICE got her, she might’ve been straight off deported to Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador, Guatemala, or El Salvador—and if she had info that could help us find the real Barack Hussein, it’d be lost forever. ICE was planning to grab her on April 24, so we acted preemptively.”

On Thursday night, six JAG agents descended on the Red Roof Inn Motel in Annapolis and, after hammering fists on the room door, commanded her to step outside with her hands raised in the air.

When no one replied, they used a battering ram to breach the door. A sound sleeper, Rodriguez was still lying in bed as JAG agents entered the room and found $237,000 in a black duffel bag under the bed.

Agents, our said, injected a sedative into her neck and hauled a sedated Rodriguez to one of three idling SUVs in the parking lot.

“She’s ours,” our source said, “but if our interrogation is futile, we’ll happily give her back to ICE. We’re hoping we can charge her as a conspirator or at least an accessory after the fact.”

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