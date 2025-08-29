By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 29, 2025

US Navy JAG investigators last Saturday arrested former deputy national security advisor Charles Kupperman on charges of treason and espionage, crimes he allegedly perpetrated while serving the Trump administration in 2019, at his palatial home in Dover, Delaware.

The arrest, which a JAG source called “explosive,” follows the opening of a sealed indictment authored by President Trump and acting AG Jeffrey Rosen shortly before President Trump left Washington in January 2021 and ceded provisional control of the nation to the military.

Seventy-four-year-old Kupperman, a Khazarian Jew, had worked for defense contractors prior to joining the administration in January 2019.

Seven months later, he earned President Trump’s wrath: Kupperman was on the infamous “perfect call” on which the president was falsely accused of pressuring Zelenskyy to investigate the criminal Bidens.

Subsequently, Deep State lawmakers subpoenaed Kupperman to testify before three House committees managing the bogus impeachment inquiry against President Trump, who, through House counsel Pat Cipollone, informed Kupperman that “constitutional immunity” exempted him from testifying.

Nonetheless, Kuperman filed a federal lawsuit, leaving the judiciary to decide whether he had to comply with the subpoena. The House ultimately withdrew the subpoena, and Kupperman never had to testify.

Although he should’ve felt unburdened and relieved, he upbraided the House’s move, saying that without the judiciary’s intercession, President Trump might still retaliate against him for refusing congressional immunity.

On September 22, 2019, Kupperman was fired.

According to JAG sources familiar with the case and Kupperman’s arrest, President Trump terminated him “with cause” after obtaining reasonable evidence that Kupperman was among the handful of Deep Staters who had disseminated false details and manufactured quotes to the press about the “perfect call.”

“Kupperman was either Deep State all along or someone got to him,” a JAG source told RRN.

“Not that it matters, because, like Yoda says, once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny. Once President Trump discovered the deception, he had his people look thoroughly into Kupperman’s activities—the guy was dirty.”

President Trump discovered that Kupperman had stolen classified documents and shared them with the administration’s Deep State adversaries.

Our source said he doesn’t know what information was in the files, only that the data was sensitive enough to justify Kupperman’s indictment, which had been on the back burner until last Saturday.

Two JAG investigators flanked by a pair of MPs, our source said, waited for Kupperman’s wife, Judie, to leave the residence before rapping on the front door and shouting, “Mr. Kupperman, this is the US Navy JAG Corps. Open up—we have a warrant for your arrest.”

No reply.

“Sir, open the door, or we’ll breach it. You’re under arrest for violations of the Espionage Act,” the lead investigator shouted.

The door shuddered as the MPs rammed it with a battering tool. The team burst in, only to see an enraged Kupperman charging toward them and wildly swinging a skillet in their direction. The skillet cut an arc through the air and glanced off one of the investigator’s shoulders.

“Assault on an officer,” the investigator shouted.

“This is Deep State overreach, I want my lawyer,” Kupperman shouted, still wildly wielding the skillet.

“You’re the Deep State, not us,” an investigator rebutted.

“This is tyranny. Trump is the Deep State; we’re the resistance,” Kupperman wailed. “I’ll sue the Navy into oblivion.”

The MPs moved in, one tackling Kupperman from the side. “It’s over, stop resisting,” he said, fastening zip-ties around Kupperman’s wrists.

He had soon depleted his energy and stopped writhing.

“He wasn’t one we expected to put up a fight, but just goes to show, you never know. He’s now detained for processing. Another day in the relentless pursuit of justice,” our source said.