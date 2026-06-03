By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 3, 2026

A war is brewing—not a new one between countries but between a disenfranchised coterie of United States citizens and a government that again betrayed them.

When President Trump last month announced he would create an “anti-weaponization” fund to compensate J6ers the criminal Biden regime had lawlessly targeted, many pardoned J6ers rejoiced—in their eyes, applying for financial recompense was cathartic, further vindicating their innocence and acknowledging the unimaginable suffering they endured.

Biden’s Department of Injustice ruined countless lives.

Spouses, boyfriends, girlfriends, and parents of J6ers were unwittingly impacted as their loved ones were dragged into court or thrown in jail. Guilt by association.

A nurse at San Antonio Regional Hospital was summarily fired because employing the wife of an ‘insurrectionist’ was optically bad for business.

Real Raw News has heard dozens of comparable stories, many of which we verified.

Even their children suffered. Imagine yourself, if you can, as a 10-year-old child in the 5th grade, encircled by students and teachers chanting “Your father’s an insurrectionist.” You’re ostracized by classmates and scorned by staff.

“My dad’s in the FBI, and he helped put your dad in jail,” a classmate tells you.

The incessant ridiculing compels your mother, exhausted from having to work two jobs, to pull you from school and homeschool instead.

This commitment forced her to quit her primary job, which she took after a corrupt government tossed your father in jail.

Your mother isn’t sure how she’ll pay bills and buy groceries, but she doesn’t burden your 10-year-old mind with those insurmountable obstacles.

Stories like that, and worse ones, got no media attention but occurred nationwide.

Understandably, the now-free J6ers feel they and their families deserve restitution.

“We ain’t looking for reparations. It’s not reparations, it’s justice,” one J6er told us.

To be fair, not all J6ers are financially destitute today.

The White House has hired at least five, and another 350 have found gainful employment with ICE. Six have become prominent — and profitable—podcasters.

But the remaining 1,000+, including college-educated professionals, have struggled to find even menial jobs.

A 42-year-old J6er with a master’s degree in computer science, for example, is earning just above minimum wage at a warehouse.

He had applied for a coding job at Google, Apple, X, and other tech giants—but none wanted an “insurrectionist” on their payroll.

“I thought Elon would give a shot, but nope, so I’m pulling in $12.50 an hour with shit benefits…and I got three kids and a mortgage,” he told RRN.

“So, was I counting on Trump to come through—for me and others in my situation—damn straight I was. And now he’s fucking us.”

His “fucking us” remark refers to AG Todd Blance’s Tuesday announcement that President Trump was permanently abandoning the anti-weaponization fund due to political backlash from both sides of the aisle.

“He dangled a fucking carrot in front of us, and then yanked it away,” the warehouse worker said. “What the fuck happened to Trump? We only want what we were promised. We’re done taking it up the ass. We ain’t looking for a fight with Trump, but he’s showing cowardice before the enemy, and that’s intolerable. If he’s fucking us—and I speak for a crap load of people—we’ll fuck him. We fought for him, and he’s screwing us. This means war.”

Yesterday, RRN spoke to 15 J6ers who parroted his opinions.

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