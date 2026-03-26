By PHILLIP NIETO

March 27, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Israeli commanders a 48-hour deadline to destroy Iran‘s weapons industry from his Tel Aviv bunker after reviewing President Trump‘s proposed peace plan.

Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces to strike as many high-value Iranian targets as possible as the US submitted a 15-point peace plan on Tuesday.

The Israeli prime minister and his top military advisers were alarmed that the US plan did not go far enough to curb Tehran’s military capabilities, despite its tight restrictions on Iran’s missile stockpile and nuclear program.

Netanyahu’s Thursday deadline reflects deep concern within the Israeli government that President Trump could reach a deal with Tehran at any moment, sources say.

Israeli officials present at Netanyahu’s underground meeting described the atmosphere as ‘tense.’

Iranian regime officials rejected the proposal via state media on Wednesday.

Netanyahu’s inner circle is intent on reaching three key war goals: eliminating Iran’s ballistic-missile stockpile, ensuring Tehran cannot develop a nuclear warhead, and fostering an environment within Iran for civilians to overthrow the Islamic regime.

‘If you do not obtain the three objectives, you will not be able to end the war,’ said Boaz Bismuth, a member of Netanyahu’s party.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu from his bunker in Tel Aviv gave Israeli commanders a 48-hour deadline to destroy Iran’s weapons industry

Israel is engaging in a wide range of military strikes across the Middle East, including in Gaza and Lebanon, where Iran’s proxies are active against Netanyahu’s forces (pictured: a fireball erupts following an Israeli strike near a tent encampment sheltering people displaced by war in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on March 25)

Netanyahu’s Thursday deadline reflects deep concern within the Israeli government that President Trump could reach a deal with Tehran at any moment

The Trump administration has quietly distanced itself from the regime-change goal after strikes against senior leadership failed to topple the government.

Pentagon chiefs ordered around 2,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East last night to join some 4,500 Marines already en route to the region, as President Trump’s peace push shows signs of collapse.

The President is prepared to pull the trigger on a full-scale invasion if Tehran continues to rebuff his diplomatic overtures, according to members of his inner circle.

‘President Trump has a hand open for a deal, and the other is a fist, waiting to punch you in the f***ing face,’ a Trump aide told Axios.

The 15-point plan, modeled on Trump’s Gaza deal, would require Iran to dismantle all nuclear and long-range missile capabilities, open the Strait of Hormuz, and abandon proxy terror groups.

But Iranian state TV on Wednesday said that the regime had rejected the ceasefire proposal. Instead, Tehran is demanding the closure of all US bases in the Gulf, reparations, and an end to Israeli military strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Tehran is also seeking to bring the strait - a chokepoint for roughly a fifth of the world’s oil - under its control, allowing it to charge transit fees on passing vessels, much like Egypt does with the Suez Canal.

A Trump official described Iran’s demands as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unrealistic’, warning that reaching a deal is now more difficult than before the war began as the President prepares a potential ground invasion force.

Netanyahu’s inner circle is intent on reaching three key war goals: eliminating Iran’s ballistic-missile stockpile, ensuring Tehran cannot develop a nuclear warhead, and fostering an environment within Iran for civilians to overthrow the Islamic regime

Smoke and flames rise at the site of airstrikes on an oil depot in Tehran

Speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf in Tehran, Iran, February 1

The Trump administration appears to have created distance with their regime change goal after strikes against senior leadership have failed to overthrow the government

Israeli strikes in Gaza earlier on Wednesday

US and Iranian diplomats have not spoken through direct contact and instead communicate via Middle Eastern intermediaries from Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia has made clear that ceding control of the Strait of Hormuz is a non-starter, with Riyadh urging President Trump to stay in the fight.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has repeatedly urged President Trump to finish the Islamic regime in calls over the last week, including the use of ground forces to seize Iran’s energy sites.

Iran remains wary of Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, accusing the pair of ‘backstabbing’ Tehran in negotiations ahead of the US and Israel’s strikes on February 28.

Iranian officials are pushing for Vice President JD Vance to lead the US negotiating team, believing he is sympathetic after privately expressing doubts about Operation Epic Fury.

READ MORE:

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U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

Israeli PM Netanyahu will obliterate Iran’s nuke empire on his own terms – and could snub President Trump in final plan to cement legacy

President Trump Says He’s ‘Not Putting Troops Anywhere’ Amid Iran War

BOTTOMLINE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly convened a high-level meeting with top military commanders in an underground bunker or secure military headquarters beneath Tel Aviv.

During or after reviewing a U.S.-drafted 15-point peace plan submitted by the Trump administration, Netanyahu gave the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) a 48-hour deadline to accelerate airstrikes and destroy as much of Iran’s weapons/arms industry as possible.

The goal was to hit remaining high-value targets before any potential ceasefire.

Israeli officials (speaking anonymously) cited deep concerns that President Trump plan did not go far enough to neutralize Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, nuclear program, or proxy networks.

The 15-point U.S. plan reportedly includes demands that Iran dismantle nuclear and long-range missile programs, open the Strait of Hormuz, and cut ties with proxy groups.

Iran rejected it via state media on Wednesday, March 25, and issued a five-point counterproposal that demands international recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations from the United States and Israel, and a complete halt to hostilities across all fronts, according to Iranian state television..

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