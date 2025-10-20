Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr
32m

Say, where’s the United Nations Peace Keeping Force? Whaat exactly is their Chartered Purpose?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture