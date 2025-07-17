By Georgie English

July 17, 2025

President DONALD Trump could send Ukraine a set of incredibly powerful cruise missiles to help scare Vladimir Putin into agreeing to a peace deal.

The US President sent the Russian despot a major warning on Monday urging Vlad to negotiate with Ukraine or face serious repercussions.

President Trump gives Putin a 50-day ultimatum or face 100% tariffs as Ukraine ‘to get US long-range missiles that can hit Moscow.’

A US B-1B Lancer carrying a JASSM which has a 450kg warhead.

The JASSM cruise missile has an impressive range of up to 230 miles and is armed with a 450kg warhead. Credit: Getty

Russian attacks have continued to prove deadly in recent weeks with Donald TRump finally saying he has had enough - pictured Shostka. Credit: Getty

A raging President Trump also announced he has agreed to send "top of the line weapons" used by the US over to NATO so they can deploy them in Kyiv.

It has also been revealed that President Trump reportedly asked Volodymyr Zelensky whether Kyiv could strike Russia's two biggest cities with US firepower.

President Trump reportedly asked Zelensky if he could hit Moscow and St Petersburg. AFP

It’s the clearest sign yet that President Trump is done playing diplomatic games with Mad Vlad Putin.

But Putin's propagandist warned that President Trump's missile threats will only force Russia to "turn Kyiv and Lviv into Hiroshima and Nagasaki".

Leading Putin TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov (R) has sent a chilling warning to Trump after his ultimatum. Credit: East2West

President Trump vowed to send weapons compromising of "everything" in his arsenal in order to get Putin back into line after weeks of the tyrant incessantly bombing Ukraine.

DON'S THREAT: President Trump warns Putin he’s ‘not done’ with him and ‘trusts no one’ after issuing ultimatum as Ukraine launches drone blitz.

One of the proposed weapons which could be included in the package deal is America's Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff cruise Missiles (JASSM).

President Trump is said to be considering supplying the rarely used Lockheed Martin devices to help Ukraine, according to the defense news website Military Watch.

The standard AGM-15 JASSM has an impressive range of up to 230 miles and is armed with a 450kg warhead.

They are also known for their excellent radar-evading capabilities as they can fly at low altitudes.

And Kyiv already boasts the ideal aircraft to carry and deploy the cruise missiles with their fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

The US President even has past experience using the powerful weapons as they were deployed by US fighter jets in the assassination of Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi, the leader of Isis, back in 2019.

The JASSM would be seen a major escalation in US support for Ukraine with Kyiv only having one other air-launched cruise missile in its arsenal.

The Anglo-French Stormshadow is a key component for the Ukrainian military but it has a range of 155 miles - 75 miles less than what President Trump can offer.

Due to the range of the JASSMs, it means that Ukraine could strike at least 30 Russian airbases from the Ukrainian border.

The cruise missiles would also act as a useful tool as Ukrainian pilots could take much more of a risk by flying into Russian airspace and getting closer to the enemy.

Volodymyr Zelensky would be likely to use the huge warheads to cause extensive damage to Russian ammunition dumps and specialist command HQs across Russia.

This would allow them to slow down any upcoming Russian advances.

The JASSM first entered service in 2003 and is still regarded as a top-level weapon.

Just four countries across the globe actually possess them currently - including the US and Poland.

The US President sent Putin a major warning on Monday urging Vlad to negotiate with Ukraine or face serious repercussions. Credit: Getty

The move from Trump is in response to Putin's continued aggression with the tyrant attacking Ukraine most nights - pictured Dnipro left in rubble. Credit: Shutterstock Editorial

President Trump praised Ukraine for showing 'tremendous courage' but warned they are losing equipment fast. Credit: Getty

It comes as the world continues to wait to see which weapons the US will send across to their NATO allies in the coming weeks.

President Trump met NATO chief Mark Rutte in the White House on Monday alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as he announced the deal.

President Trump said: "We've made a deal today where we are going to be sending them weapons, and they're going to be paying for them.

"This is billions of dollars worth of military equipment which is going to be purchased from the United States... going to NATO, and that's going to be quickly distributed to the battlefield."

Surface-to-air Patriot missile systems and batteries are said to be among the equipment being sent.

A furious President Trump also said he is “very unhappy” with Russia as he warned of 100 per cent secondary tariffs in Moscow should they continue to attack Ukraine.

The President has spent the first seven months of his White House return urging both sides to come to the negotiating table.

But a snarling Putin has always declined and instead ramped up his ground and aerial offensives across Ukraine.

President Trump's direct put-down of Russia's tyrant is among his strictest warnings to date.

NATO boss Rutte praised President Trump's move as a game-changer.

He said it would allow Ukraine to access "really massive numbers of military equipment" for air defense, missiles and ammunition.

Rutte said the plan means Ukraine will finally be able to maintain its defenses against Russia, with European allies footing the bill – something President Trump called “totally logical.”

President Trump praised Ukraine for showing "tremendous courage” but warned they are losing equipment fast.

It comes as Russia continues to pound Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones on a nearly-nightly basis.

RUSSIAN BLITZ

NATO jets scrambled as Putin launches one of war’s biggest attacks on Ukraine with 600 drones and hypersonic missiles

A Polish Air Force MiG-29 during the Frisian Flag exercise (stock picture) Alamy

Frustration has been mounting in recent weeks, particularly following a July 3 phone call with Putin, in which the Kremlin tyrant reportedly told President Trump he planned to escalate operations to seize full control of occupied Ukrainian territories within 60 days.

SHELL SHOCKED: Russians advance slower than a SNAIL with 50k pinned down as Putin’s summer offensive mired in Ukraine’s ‘dronegrinder’

"He wants to take all of it," President Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron shortly afterwards, according to a source cited by Axios.

That phone call was reportedly a turning point.

In the days that followed, President Trump intervened to restart US weapons deliveries that had been paused by the Pentagon and vegan crafting a weapons package that appears to include long-range missiles.

Due to the range of the JASSMs, it means that Ukraine could strike at least 30 Russian airbases from the Ukrainian border. Credit: AP

Surface-to-air Patriot missile systems and batteries are said to be among the equipment being sent by the US. Credit: AFP

