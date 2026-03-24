By Claudia Lee

March 25, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has been negotiating the future of Iran with the crumbling regime’s “leader” as the maimed Ayatollah remains missing.

The US president earlier called off a major blitz of Iran’s energy network after holding “very good and productive conversations” with Tehran.

‘BUSINESS TIME’

Iran has one last chance at peace, President Trump vows but Tehran says it has ‘special plans that will ruin any hope of talks’

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is reportedly negotiating with the US. Alamy

President Donald Trump called off a major blitz of Iran’s energy network. Getty

President Trump described the negotiator as ‘the most respected as Iran’s leader’. REUTERS

President Trump told reporters he is in contact with an individual in Iran who he described as “the most respected as the leader” of Iran.

He made clear that the negotiator was not the current Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

“No one has heard from him, every once in a while, we see a statement made but we don’t know if he’s living”, President Trump said of Mojtaba Khamenei.

STRICKEN FANATIC

Iran’s missing new Supreme Leader is on life support after ‘being maimed in an airstrike that killed his terrorist father.’

Mojtaba was put in charge by the rogue state’s ruling clerics despite being critically wounded in an airstrike.

But Israeli officials said the individual engaging with the US is Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reports.

A former commander of the bloodthirsty Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force, Ghalibaf is an established figure of the regime.

He was one of the key security figures involved in the crackdown of student protests in July 1999, and has run for president four times since 2005.

Ghalibaf is expected to meet US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the capital of Pakistan as early as the end of this week.

President Trump said on Monday he would delay strikes on key Iranian energy infrastructure just as his 48-hour ultimatum deadline was about to expire.

TIME RUNNING OUT

Clock ticks on President Trump’s midnight ultimatum for Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz or face ‘decimation’ as oil price rockets

He announced that Tehran wants to make a deal, and this could happen within five days or sooner.

Since last night’s talks, the US president has floated the idea that he could control the Strait of Hormuz “jointly” with the Iranian regime.

Tehran’s stranglehold on the crucial shipping route has sent oil and gas prices soaring while crashing stock markets around the world.

Fuel prices have rocketed from under $73 (£55) a barrel on the eve of the conflict to $113 (£85), sparking fears of a worldwide recession.

The US leader said the strait could be open “real soon” if Washington and Tehran reach a deal.

Asked about who would oversee the strait, he said: “Maybe me, maybe me.”

But, Ghalibaf has branded reports of talks between the US and Iran as “fake news”.

In a post on what appears to be his X account on Monday, he said:

“No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

He said Iran demands the “complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors”.

Seemingly referring to Mojtaba, he added: “All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved”.

In his first statement issued since taking over the rogue state, Mojtaba pledged “we will be victorious” and vowed to “avenge the blood of Iranian” martyrs.

Sources revealed the 56-year-old son of the assassinated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lost at least one leg and has also suffered serious stomach or liver damage.

His first public statement was read out by a female presenter of state TV.

The statement also vowed to keep the vital Strait of Hormuz oil waterway shut to vessels supplying Iran’s western enemies and promised revenge.

Despite President Trump’s declaration that he would postpone attacks on energy facilities, Israel announced a fresh wave of strikes in Tehran on Monday.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen since taking control. Getty

Israel announced a fresh wave of strikes in Tehran on Monday. UGC/AFP via Getty Images

READ MORE:

SUPREME LOSER: Iran’s Injured & Impotent Supreme Leader is No-Show at his Own Succession Rally – Where Fanatics Hailed a Photo Instead

Iran Confirms Ayatollah Khamenei Was Killed in US Strikes Along with Daughter & Grandchild After Blitz on Tyrant’s Palace

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

PRESIDENT TRUMP DECLARES FINAL VICTORY OVER IRAN: US Military nears100% Objectives as Tehran Collapses and AMERICA Stops Protecting Foreign Oil Routes for Good!

BOTTOMLINE

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (Iran’s Parliament Speaker) is not Iran’s official “real leader” — but recent reports that President Trump is negotiating with him (or through him) as a key regime figure, while the nominal Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, remains unseen and reportedly maimed after U.S.-Israeli strikes.

However, Mojtaba has not made a single public appearance (no video, no audio, no photos since the strikes). His statements have been read aloud by a TV anchor.

Reports (U.S., Israeli, and opposition sources) say he was badly injured in the opening strikes — losing at least one leg, suffering internal damage, and possibly being disfigured or even flown to Moscow for treatment.

President Trump has repeatedly said: “No-one has heard from him… we don’t know if he’s living.”

In practice right now: There is clearly a power vacuum and leadership uncertainty.

The IRGC and surviving hardliners appear to be running day-to-day war efforts. And President Trump has openly questioned who is actually in charge and floated “regime change” or major alterations.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship