By Mnar Adle

September 18, 2025

The internet doesn’t believe the official narrative about who killed Charlie Kirk and instead points its finger at Israel.

It’s not unthinkable, and it’s certainly not antisemitic.

Here’s why.

Over the last 50 years, no other nation has carried out more targeted assassinations around the world — including inside Western countries — than Israel.

This week alone, Israel eliminated nearly half of Yemen’s government.

But here’s why Charlie Kirk mattered:

For most of the last two years, he loudly defended Israel’s genocide in Gaza, dismissed famine reports, and spread Islamophobia to his massive base.

His group, Turning Point USA, wasn’t just another conservative nonprofit; it was one of Israel’s most potent assets in America.

Turning Point USA shaped millions of young conservatives into loyal Christian Zionists. Without that movement, Israel’s U.S. lifeline would collapse — and Turning Point USA had become Israel’s beating heart in this country.

That’s why, according to The Grayzone, Netanyahu’s government and pro-Israel billionaires tried to buy Kirk off with a “massive new infusion of Zionist money.”

Kirk rejected it. He called Netanyahu a bully.

He warned President Trump not to bomb Iran on Israel’s behalf. And according to a Trump administration source, even President Donald Trump admitted he was afraid of Netanyahu’s power.

If President Trump was afraid, what chance did Charlie have?

The pushback was immediate. Zionist donors bombarded Kirk with angry calls and texts, trying to dictate what he could say.

At Turning Point USA’s 2025 Student Action Summit, Kirk gave a platform to speakers critical of Israel and its billionaire backers.

Speakers included Jewish comedian Dave Smith and Tucker Carlson.

The summit even hosted conversations probing whether Jeffrey Epstein was operating as an Israeli asset. For Israel’s defenders, that crossed another red line — because Epstein’s network has long been treated as untouchable.

But Epstein’s ties to Israel and Mossad are no secret to those who read Mint Press, which was among the first to cover this extensively.

Meanwhile, Candace Owens revealed on X that in his final months, Charlie was undergoing a “spiritual awakening.”

And he wasn’t alone. Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and even Nick Fuentes—other Christian Right figures with massive followings and influence—are also turning against Israel because of the genocide in Gaza.

It’s part of a larger trend: only 24% of young Republicans now side with Israel over Palestinians.

Even the American Jewish Committee — one of the oldest and most powerful pro-Israel lobbying organizations in Washington, with deep influence over U.S. foreign policy — publicly blasted Kirk in July after he began to question Israel.

For an establishment group that has long relied on Christian Zionist allies like him, that was a major signal: Charlie was no longer considered reliable.

Add to this the climate of intimidation.

The Grayzone cites a Trump-era insider who described Israeli operatives planting electronic surveillance devices on U.S. emergency vehicles — feeding the sense that even the White House itself was bullied and watched by Netanyahu’s machine.

So when a sniper in Utah gunned down Kirk, the question wasn’t just who pulled the trigger; it was who had the motive, and it was clear that a highly skilled person took Charlie out.

Israel has killed for far less.

And Kirk’s betrayal, after years of loyal service, threatened one of its most essential pipelines to America’s future and its dedication to propping up the apartheid state.

If Israel was behind this assassination, it exposes something far bigger: an out-of-control proxy state we’ve unleashed — one that bullies our leaders, surveils our government, and silences even its allies the moment they step out of line.

This is classic divide and conquer.

Israel thrives by sowing chaos, turning allies against one another, and keeping us distracted while it commits genocide with U.S. backing.

We can’t let that tactic succeed. We need to stay focused.

Because if Israel can eliminate the man who built one of its strongest youth movements the moment he broke with them, then what does that say about the monster we’ve let loose?

The motive is undeniable. The only question left is whether we’ll ever be allowed to know the truth.

BOTTOMLINE

In the months before his death, Kirk had grown more critical of Netanyahu's leadership, expressing horror at civilian deaths in Gaza and accusing Israel of "draining the lifeblood of the United States" for its ambitions.

He publicly rejected AIPAC funding for Turning Point USA events, which some interpreted as a bold stand against pro-Israel lobbying.

This alienated some donors and fueled speculation that he was "silenced."

Tucker Carlson claimed on his show that Kirk confided in him about disliking Netanyahu and being "tormented" by Israeli donors "until the day he died."

Candace Owens hinted on her podcast that "it was likely Israel," later walking it back but not fully disavowing the idea.

Other figures like Nick Fuentes, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Roger Stone echoed similar insinuations, tying it to Kirk's "anti-Zionist" turn.

Posts allege Mossad agents were spotted in crowd footage, Netanyahu "slipped up" admitting involvement, or that U.S. officials (e.g., Ted Cruz) covered it up to protect Israel.

Critics like Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro called it "toxic antisemitism," noting it exploits Kirk's death to demonize Jews or Israel broadly.

If new evidence emerges from the trial (set for 2026), it could change this—but for now, stick to facts over frenzy.

