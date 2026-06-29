Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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BlackCat13th⚛️♈'s avatar
BlackCat13th⚛️♈
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I disagree. Offensively, iran has done considerably better than anyone anticipated just with it's missile technology. It looks like they’re using some kind of unconventional solid metal explosive. No one else has anything like it. Next, their range is limited. They intentionally only have short range missiles.

Nuclear material is too costly and no one would forgive permanent radiation pools even if you won.

Biological warfare is where it's at right now. Potentially far more destructive to populations and far more scary. With nukes, you can just expect to die suddenly. With biological warfare, any type of crippling is possible.

Nukes are obsolete.

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