By Katie Davis

March 9, 2026

BLUNDERING Iranian top brass are watching their prized missile arsenals become entombed underground amid US and Israeli blitzes, insiders say.

Bunkers housing the regime’s vast collection of munitions have become a prime target – and sources say it could leave Tehran without access.

DEATH VAULTS

Iran shows off underground ‘Missile City’ of suicide drones & rockets wreaking havoc across the Middle East in chilling video

Satellite image shows damage at Kermanshah missile site on March 4. Reuters

Kermanshah missile base before the operation begun last week. Reuters

Iran showcased its sprawling drone fleet in underground bunkers. FARSNA/Telegram

Sprawling compounds dug out away up to 1,600ft below ground from prying eyes were built by Iran to shield its suicide drones and rockets from destruction.

Constructed over several decades, the doomed Ayatollah believed they would keep his twisted weapons out of harm’s way should they be blitzed.

Iran attempted to flex its military muscle by releasing chilling propaganda showing a seemingly endless network of tunnels holding rows of bombs and Shahed drones.

Scattered across the state, the facilities house weapons including Shahah-3 missiles which have a range of up to 2,000km.

But in yet more humiliation for the Islamic Republic’s crumbling regime, these very so-called “missile cities” have now become President Trump‘s focus after he vowed to obliterate the regime.

Blitzed by barrages of US and Israeli rockets, bunkers are likely largely becoming inaccessible – leaving Tehran’s valuable weapons buried.

It is understood the panicked military moved many missiles and truck launchers below ground as President Trump built an armada in the Middle East in the weeks leading up to Epic Fury.

Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told The Sun Iran’s munitions being largely wiped out of action could leave the regime fully on its knees.

“The underground bunkers and missile cities are very susceptible to US and Israeli airstrikes as they can leave the Iranian regime without access to these munitions,” he said.

“This results in the degradation of the Islamic Republic’s ability to project power beyond its borders, neutralizing the threat to the US and its allies and partners.

“While this can’t cause regime change by itself, it can lay the groundwork for a weakened Islamic Republic, preoccupied with its own domestic problems as opposed to concentrating on aggression abroad.”

Khorramabad – Iran’s largest “missile city” in Lorestan province – is among sites targeted in the Washington and Jerusalem’s ongoing campaign.

Serving as a storage and launch site for surface-to-surface and cruise missiles, it was already blitzed last summer.

Iran’s significant arsenal is its main powerhouse – especially after the US and Israel decimated its air defenses in the so-called 12-day war last June.

Much of the rogue nation’s equipment, allowing it to fire missiles including mobile launchers and fixed ramps were also destroyed.

Satellite images emerging from Iran in recent days show the smoldering wreckages of missiles and launches destroyed by US and Israeli airstrikes near the entrances of these bunkers.

Aerial pictures of Kermanshah missile base taken on March 4 reveal heavily damaged buildings and potential damage to the tunnel entrance.

And another photo from Tabriz taken on March 1 appears to show the entrance of an underground weapon bunker collapsed.

The entrance of Tabriz missile base Iran appears collapsed in this aerial image from March 1. AP

A huge network of drones were seen in the clip. FARSNA/Telegram

Chilling footage showed rows of munitions. FARSNA/Telegram

The US and Israel are continuing to pound Iran last night with the most intense bombardment since the war began a week ago.

Israel hit 170 cities with 80 jets dropping 230 bombs, destroying an underground ballistic missile factory and a military academy.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said it the biggest bombing campaign so far and 3,000 targets have now been hit since the start of the mission.

Meanwhile bombers have blitzed the sites with huge amounts of munitions – and appear to only be striking when they see actions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Admiral Brad Cooper, American’s top commander in the Middle East, said earlier this week: “We’re hunting Iran’s last remaining ballistic missile launchers to eliminate what I would characterise as their lingering ballistic missile capability.

“We’re seeing Iran’s ability to hit us and our partners is declining.”

In the last week, Tehran has repeatedly blitzed Israel, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia – which all host US bases.

Iran’s ability to unleash large salvos appears to have diminished quickly, however – signaling its military is running out of weapons, and they have lost access to hundreds of munitions.

Tehran had been flooding air defenses across the Middle East in a strategy designed to overwhelm them.

But even by Wednesday, just days into the war, US Central Command said Iran’s missile launchers had dropped 86 per cent.

Smoke rises from the area after multiple powerful explosions occurred in several locations across Iran’s capital Tehran. Getty

Missiles launched from Iran toward Israel as a retaliatory attack. Getty

In yet another sure-fire sign the US and Israel have severely depleted Iran’s firing capabilities, its president today vowed to not attack Gulf nations “unless attacked first”.

Masoud Pezeshkian also shared an unprecedented apology to countries in the Middle East have been come under repeated barrages of fire since war broke out.

He said this morning: “I deem it necessary to apologize to neighboring countries that were attacked.

“We do not intend to invade neighboring countries.

“From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries.”

Defiant Pezeshkian also blasted President Trump’s demand for “unconditional surrender” a “dream that they should take to their grave”.

His pre-recorded address, aired on state television, comes as Middle East nations have repeatedly come under attack by Tehran’s rockets.

But Gulf countries say they have intercepted more ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran today.

Saudi Arabia said it stopped four drones attacking the country’s massive Shaybah oil field, the second attack within hours.

Flights in and out of Dubai International Airport were interrupted after passengers were ushered down into train tunnels as several blasts were heard and the alert sounded.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes hammered Beirut and Tehran.

President Trump has also approved a new $151million arms sale to Israel after saying he would not negotiate with Iran without its surrender.

READ MORE:

US Tests Minuteman III ‘Doomsday’ Missile Amid Iran War

How Israel Lured Ayatollah to his Doom... Then Blew him up with a Missile from Space

OPERATION EPIC FURY: U.S. Military Deploys HELIOS Laser to Cripple Iranian Regime

WASTELAND TEHRAN: Satellite Images Reveal Full Scale of Destruction in Israeli Attacks on Major Buildings, Including Ayatollah Khamenei’s Home and the Revolutionary Guard

BOTTOMLINE

United States and Israel are engaged in a major military campaign against Iran that began on February 28, following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials in coordinated strikes.

This marks the second escalation in recent months, after a 12-day war in June that already weakened Iran’s air defenses and missile launch capabilities.

Iran has retaliated with waves of missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities, U.S. bases in the region (including in Qatar, Bahrain, and Iraq), and neighboring Gulf states, but its offensive capacity has rapidly diminished.

Iranian propaganda footage has showcased these as endless tunnels filled with rows of munitions, designed to protect against aerial attacks.

U.S. and Israeli forces have prioritized these bunkers as prime targets, using B-2 stealth bombers, Tomahawk cruise missiles, F-35 stealth fighters, and even low-cost suicide drones modeled after Iran’s own Shahed designs.

Over 3,000 targets hit overall, with Israel deploying 80 jets to drop 230 bombs on 170 cities, destroying an underground ballistic missile factory and a military academy.

The bombardments have “entombed” much of Iran’s arsenal underground, blocking access and severely degrading its ability to launch attacks.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.