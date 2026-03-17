By Joe Hoft

March 18, 2026

President Trump reported that many countries will be sending War Ships with the US to keep the Hormuz Strait open:

President Trump followed up and reported after the demolition of Iran’s military on Kharg Island that the US will help protect oil transfers going forward.

In response, the Iranian regime is going crazy.

Their leverage over the world’s economy has come to an end. They can no longer dictate terms on the export of oil from the region and use that to control the world.

Iran is also threatening foreign countries not to join the US in protecting the seaways through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ability of the Islamic terrorist regime to continue is now totally destroyed. This war is coming to an end.

READ MORE:

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Iran’s Information War: Crushing Protesters While Targeting Israel and the United States

President Trump Reveals Four-Week Plan to Obliterate the Iranian Regime After ‘Taking Out Entire Leadership’ in Blitz Going ‘As Planned’

All 4 Iran War Assumptions Dead Wrong — President Donald Trump Proves Experts Got Fooled Again

BOTTOMLINE

Iran’s regime— as a sponsor of terrorism due to its support for groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis—is undergoing a terminal collapse.

Iran is indeed facing an unprecedented confluence of military, economic, and internal pressures that have weakened the Islamic Republic’s grip on power.

Since late February 2026, the US and Israel have executed a sustained air campaign targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and security infrastructure that has degraded the regime’s defensive capabilities and exposed vulnerabilities in its command structure.

Allies like the Houthis have threatened wider involvement, but Iran’s proxies (e.g., Hezbollah) are weakened, facing disarmament calls.

The regime’s response includes arrests of “terrorist mercenaries” and vows to crush unrest, with police chiefs affirming readiness.

In summary, the Islamic Republic is in a profound meltdown—militarily overextended, economically strangled, and domestically fractured—but it retains enough coercive power to prolong its survival.

If strikes persist and protests escalate, their end could come swiftly.

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