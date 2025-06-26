By Ryan King

Iran publicly admitted for the first time Wednesday that its nuclear sites were “badly damaged” by the American bunker-busting bombs.

Tehran’s Foreign Ministry did not elaborate on the full extent of the damage, but President Trump cited fresh intelligence that indicated Iran’s facilities appeared to have been “completely and totally obliterated,” setting Iran’s nuclear arms efforts back “basically decades.”

President Trump reveals Israel sent agents to Iran’s bombed nuclear sites to confirm their ‘total obliteration’

Iran admitted that US bunker-buster bombs “badly damaged” its nuclear sites. ©2025 Maxar Technologies

“Israel is doing a report on it now, I understand, and I was told that they said it was total obliteration,” President Trump said during the NATO summit Wednesday.

“You know they have guys that go in there after the hit, and they said it was total obliteration,” he went on. “I believe it was total obliteration.”

Trump administration officials do not believe the DIA’s bomb damage assessment is accurate. via REUTERS

President Trump had ordered strikes on Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan nuclear sites over the weekend, using 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs to destroy areas that Israel’s missiles could not get to.

The US military dropped 14 “bunker buster” bombs on Iran’s Fordow nuclear enrichment plant Saturday night and on two other key sites.

Prior to the airstrikes, Israel initiated extensive attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and military.

Satellite images show how part of the mountain protecting the facility was completely obliterated.

This marks the first time that the US used the 15-ton GBU-57 bunker buster bombs in anger.

“Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said following the attack.

Less than 30 hours after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt relayed the statement to reporters, President Trump had quietly ordered the assault, with only a few members of his inner circle aware of what was going to happen.

Trump Administration Officials Slam Leaked Bomb Damage Assessment Indicating Iran Could Restart Nuclear Program within months: ‘Completely preposterous’

President Trump trashed a leaked Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report that claimed — with low confidence — that the attack did not destroy key components of Iran’s nuclear program and may have only set it back by months.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also called the report “flat-out wrong.”

It “was classified as ‘top secret’ but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community,” she said, as the White House vowed to investigate how it was made public.

The damaged Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan. IDF/GPO/SIPA/Shutterstock

An overhead view of the Natanz nuclear facility. Tam Nguyen / NYpost Design

A graphic of the Natanz nuclear facility. Tam Nguyen / NYPost Design

Images released by US defense contractor Maxar Technologies showed more than a dozen trucks lined up outside Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility just days before the US carried out its large-scale airstrikes. Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies/AFP via Getty Images

The deeply buried installation is just minutes from the Natanz nuclear facility. DigitalGlobe/Getty Images

The Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) agreed with the US assessment that the attacks achieved their goals.

“The devastating US strike on Fordo destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable,” the IAEC said in a statement.

“We assess that the American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran’s military nuclear program, have set back Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years,” it added.

“This achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material.”

Night vision image of a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber in a hangar. via REUTERS

President Trump also pushed back against suggestions that Iran may have moved some of its highly enriched uranium before the strikes.

“They didn’t have a chance to get anything out because we acted fast. If it would have taken two weeks, maybe. But it’s very hard to remove that kind of material, very hard and very dangerous for them to remove it,” President Trump remarked.

“Plus they knew we were coming, and if they know we’re coming, they’re not going to be down there.”

On Monday, President Trump announced a cease-fire between Israel and Iran.

Israel later attacked Iran, and Iran responded in kind, prompting President Trump to lash out at both countries Tuesday, venting that “they don’t know what the f—k they’re doing.”

But since then, the cease-fire appears to have held.

