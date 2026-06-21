By ELIOT FORCE & VICTORIA CHURCHILL

June 22, 2026

Iranian officials abandoned peace talks in the wake of President Donald Trump’s threat to ‘blow the s*** out of them,’ just hours after Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland for negotiations with Tehran.

The president threatened Iran to restart his bombing campaigns on the country through profanity-laced phone calls and posts on social media while Vance began negotiations.

However, a US official told the Daily Mail that discussions in Switzerland are expected to continue into the night with the Qatari and Pakistani delegations serving as mediators.

Tehran officials backed out of negotiations earlier on Sunday after discussions entered a ‘difficult phase’ after just 80 minutes of talks, according to Iranian state media.

Tehran’s chief negotiator Mohammed Ghalibaf also warned that the US should be cautious with its statements: ‘We do not take American threats into account.’

‘They would do better to be careful with their statements; our armed forces are ready to respond to them in a different manner. No matter what they say, we are the ones who act.’

The collapse in talks comes shortly after the US and Iran signed a fragile interim deal on Wednesday to end the war.

It gives the two countries 60 days to negotiate a deal to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and establish a path forward on Iran’s nuclear program.

The deal also calls for an end to fighting in Lebanon - a key demand from Iran listed in the first paragraph of the agreement.

Iranian officials abandoned negotiations in Switzerland on Sunday, after President Trump renewed threats to bomb Iran

Tehran officials backed out of negotiations after discussions entered a ‘difficult phase’ after just 80 minutes of talks, according to Iranian state media

The deal also calls for an end to fighting in Lebanon - a key demand from Iran listed in the first paragraph of the agreement

But only days after signing the agreement, it is being stress-tested after fighting escalated in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

In response, Iran’s military soon announced that the Strait of Hormuz was once again closed. The country said that resolving the situation in Lebanon would become a part of the negotiations in Switzerland.

Vance was attempting to downplay the intensity of the fighting in Lebanon during Sunday morning’s negotiations, minutes before President Trump renewed threats of bombing Iran if the country does not rein in Hezbollah and the militant group’s strikes against Israel.

President Trump disclosed that he told Iranian officials: ‘You close the strait and you won’t have a country.

‘You won’t even make it back to your f****** country ... we’ll take over the rest of the country,’ he added, according to Fox News.

‘We may take over the Strait, if we have to. I’ll blow the s*** out of them.’

In a Truth Social post, the president wrote:

Hours before, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran will maintain its right to a nuclear program.

‘What is certain is that we will never back down from the right to enrich uranium, and the other side is also forced to accept it,’ Pezeshkian said on Sunday, according to Iran’s state media.

During an interview with Fox News Sunday morning, President Trump shot back and said that Pezeshkian ‘better watch his mouth.’

He also told Iran that they won’t have a country if the Strait of Hormuz is closed.

According to the Telegraph discussions did not go on long enough to speak about Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran said talks, including negotiations over its nuclear program, could not move forward until the fighting in Lebanon comes to an end.

President Trump also criticized Israel, saying the country ‘can’t do anything without blowing up buildings’ in its fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A CBS News Poll released Sunday revealed that 69 percent of Americans believe that Iran’s nuclear program has not been permanently stopped, with 59 percent sharing a belief that Iran will not stop threatening its neighbors in the region in the coming months.

Smoke is pictured billowing from buildings in southern Lebanon following an Israeli airstrike. Iran has said that ending conflict in the country is one of its main priorities for the negotiations

Vance said that conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon should not upend the recent deal between the US and Iran. Smoke is pictured rising from an Israeli strike on Beirut

Only 22 percent of respondents noted that they think the US is getting the better end of the deal, while 37 percent believe that it was better for Iran.

Vance, who arrived in Switzerland with his pregnant wife Usha Vance around 6am on Sunday, was accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, for Sunday’s talks.

Witkoff and Kushner were on the ground in Switzerland ahead of Vance to begin sifting through the technical details of the nuclear talks.

A renewed ceasefire in Lebanon, brokered on Saturday, appeared to be holding up as Vance began discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, who has served as a key intermediary throughout the conflict.

‘What’s up, man! Good to see you,’ Vance said as he warmly greeted Munir, who serves as Pakistan’s army chief.

Later, he spoke to reporters and said that conflict between Israel and Hezbollah should not upend the recently signed deal between the US and Iran.

‘We’ve seen great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring that the cease-fire holds in Lebanon. These things are always a little bit messy,’ Vance said.

The vice president also said that the US is ‘willing to fundamentally transform our relationship’ with Iran if the country is ‘willing to give up being a driver of regional instability, if they are willing to give up nuclear weapons ambitions in the long term.’

Sharif met separately with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who is leading Tehran’s delegation, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Mediators from Qatar were also on hand at the mountainside resort near Lake Lucerne.

Rafael Grossi, chief of the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, met with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of the gathering.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that the country will maintain its right to a nuclear program. Trump has said that Pezeshkian ‘better watch his mouth’

The agency had monitored the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated between the US and Iran under the Democratic Obama administration.

President Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018.

The new deal between the US and Iran is complicated by the fact that neither Israel nor Hezbollah is a signatory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep his forces in southern Lebanon until any threat to Israel is eliminated. Hezbollah has refused to halt its attacks unless Israel commits to withdrawing from Lebanon.

Iran’s main focus during the negotiations will be the ongoing war between Israel and Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Iran’s state news agency.

Iran is insisting that the deal’s implementation start with the part of the deal that calls for a cessation of all wars, including between Israel and Hezbollah.

Baghaei said the US ‘has been unable or unwilling’ to hold Israel to the ceasefire.

Israel and Hezbollah agree to halt fighting, officials say, as US-Iran talks hang in the balance

Iran is cautiously approaching the negotiations given its previous experience with the US negotiations on the nuclear issue, which twice in the past year have been interrupted by massive strikes against the country.

‘The implementation of any document is more important than its signing,’ Baghaei said Sunday.

Vance had originally been slated to be on the ground at the Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne on Friday, but his departure from the United States was delayed after fighting escalated in Lebanon and Iranian officials canceled plans to attend the talks.

US Central Command has disputed Iran’s claim that it once again shuttered the Strait of Hormuz and said US forces continued to monitor the situation to ensure traffic continues to flow through the waterway.

The vice president has said that millions of barrels of oil have moved through the strait in recent days.

While Vance said he planned to be in Switzerland for just ‘a day or two,’ leaving much of the detailed negotiations to be spearheaded by Witkoff and Kushner, his role in the talks has heightened scrutiny of the vice president at a time when he is actively considering a 2028 presidential campaign.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep his forces in southern Lebanon until any threat to Israel is eliminated

Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland on Sunday to conduct negotiations to end the war with Iran. He is pictured greeting Pakistani intermediary Asim Munir

President Trump and Vance have come under searing criticism from parts of their own party for the deal.

Republican hard-liners have unfavorably likened it to a nuclear agreement signed by the Obama administration that President Trump and the GOP have insisted did nothing to actually terminate Iran’s nuclear program.

The recent agreement signed by President Trump and Iranian President Pezeshkian immediately allows Tehran to sell its oil freely and paves the way for Iran to tap into billions of dollars in assets that are currently frozen.

It also calls for Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, believed to be buried under nuclear sites that were targeted in US strikes last summer.

The agreement says commercial vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days without a charge, but does not preclude future fees imposed by Iran.

President Trump made his own threat on Saturday to levy U.S. tolls on the strait if there is no deal with Iran in 60 days, insisting in a social media post that the money would be for ‘services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East.’

READ MORE:

President Trump says Iran is ‘Finished’ & Will Get ‘No Money,’ Leaving $300 Billion Deal in Turmoil as Israel & Hezbollah Agree to Truce

Moment President Trump Signs Deal to End Iran War with Strait of Hormuz to Open & $300 Billion Plan… But Tehran’s ‘Finger is Still on the Trigger’

Iran Walked Out of Talks and Threatened the World’s Oil — Hours Later, President Trump Said They Were Back On

BACKING DOWN: Iran Offers President Trump a DEAL to Re-Open Strait of Hormuz and Bring War to an End… But Would Regime Give Up Nuclear Ambition?

BOTTOMLINE

Iranian negotiators walked out of high-level US-Iran talks in Switzerland in protest after President Trump’s blunt threats.

The talks at the Bürgenstock luxury resort in Switzerland were the first formal follow-up sessions after a June 17 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran.

That interim deal included a 60-day ceasefire/roadmap aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, halting broader hostilities (including in Lebanon), and paving the way for deeper talks on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

This is classic high-stakes, high-drama diplomacy. Trump’s style—maximum-pressure rhetoric, colorful language, and public ultimatums—has been a feature of his approach to tough negotiations before (North Korea, trade deals, etc.).

Iran’s walkout is a standard protest tactic when one side feels disrespected or conditions aren’t met. Whether the talks collapse, pause briefly, or resume depends on backchannel efforts by the mediators.

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