By Jack Buckby

June 2, 2026

Last week, the Trump administration was publicly signaling that a deal with Iran was coming soon – but the prospect of a permanent peace between the two sides now appears far more remote after Iran announced that it had suspended all indirect negotiations with Washington through mediators.

On Monday, Iran accused the United States of failing to restrain Israeli attacks and claimed that continued military operations in Lebanon constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The news is perhaps the most serious challenge to the ceasefire yet, which came into effect on April 8, and it suggests that a lasting deal may not be as close as the White House hopes.

Iran Suspends Talks

According to the Tasnim News Agency, Iran’s negotiating team has suspended all discussions and exchanges of messages with the United States through intermediaries.

Specifically, Iranian representatives indicated that they believe the ceasefire prohibited military action in Lebanon, and that Israeli strikes were in violation of the agreement.

In an X post on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi described Tehran’s view of recent strikes.

Speaker of the Iranian parliament and Iran’s lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf echoed the sentiment, accusing the United States of violating the ceasefire.

The Iran Ceasefire Is Dead

“The U.S. blockade of Iran’s ports and Israel’s war in Lebanon are clear evidence of noncompliance with the ceasefire,” he said.

The comments followed strikes ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the Dahieh district of Beirut, a notorious stronghold for the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah.

Israel’s Netanyahu orders attacks in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli forces also claim to have captured the historic fortress Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, roughly nine miles from the border with Israel.

In the days prior, Hezbollah and Israeli forces had engaged in fighting near Nabatiyeh.

The news does not necessarily mean all negotiations have formally ended, but it does significantly reduce the likelihood of a near-term diplomatic breakthrough that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested could be only days away just last week.

So, What Does It Mean?

The latest comments from Iran may not suggest that formal negotiations have fully come to a permanent end, but that a specific channel of communication has been suspended in light of the recent attacks.

The news could be interpreted in several ways.

First of all, it could indicate that Iran believes negotiations will not end in its favor, and could be yet another attempt to derail discussions and delay.

So far, U.S. President Donald Trump has failed to follow through on most of his most shocking promises of serious strikes against Iran, most famously his comment in April that a “whole civilization will die tonight.”

If Iran does not believe that the United States will follow through on its threats and knows that President Trump is up against increasing domestic pressure to end the war as he approaches the midterms, then any effort to derail and delay could be worth it.

What’s more, Iran may be looking to gain leverage as negotiations come to an end – assuming, of course, that this is the case.

If Rubio’s recent claim that the negotiations are coming to an end is true, and if the meetings President Trump convened in Camp David are also indicative of that, the timing of this announcement is interesting.

Perhaps Iran is looking to gain last-minute leverage as negotiations come to a close, and hopes that the news – and the fact that President Trump could be looking at more prolonged negotiations after thinking they were about to end – could be enough to force concessions from the United States.

That being said, the comments could still be interpreted as a complete end to negotiations – at least for now.

According to the Tasnim report, “no dialogue will take place” until Israel fully withdraws its troops and presence from the occupied areas of Lebanon.

“Completely” Block Strait of Hormuz

Also among the recent announcements was a promise to “completely” block the Strait of Hormuz. That’s a problem for the United States, not because it will run short of oil in the short term, but because the global economy is coming under pressure.

Rising prices overseas will ultimately impact the United States, and as voters go to the polls in November, those prices will be on their minds.

President Trump Says Talks Are Back On

On Monday afternoon, at 1:46 pm Eastern, President Trump announced on the social media platform Truth Social that talks had already restarted.

“Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president wrote.

In a 1:42 pm X post that same day, the White House announced that the president had held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that no troops would be returning to Beirut.

“I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way have already been turned back,” President Trump said.

“Likewise, though highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop – That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel.”

The comments appear to suggest that the U.S. has responded quickly to Iran’s requests, that earlier comments may no longer be accurate, and that negotiations are continuing.

READ MORE:

President Trump says Iran Will ‘Be Blown Off the Face of Earth’ if They Attack US Warships in the Strait of Hormuz, as Two Vessels ‘Freed’

President Trump Says Blockade of Strait of Hormuz ‘Will Now be Lifted’ – as he Vows to Make Decision on Peace Deal with Iran

Fate of Iran’s ‘Nuclear Dust’ at Centre of ‘Imminent’ Trump Peace Deal…as Devastating US Bunker-Buster Bombs Lie in Wait

Trump Administration Declares ‘No Dust, No Dollars’ for Iran — Islamic Republic Must Give Up Nuclear Material Before Sanctions Relief

BOTTOMLINE

Iran suspended indirect U.S. negotiations and threatened to completely block the Strait of Hormuz (a critical chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments) after accusing the U.S. and Israel of violating a fragile April 8 ceasefire.

The trigger was escalated Israeli military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon (including strikes near Beirut and advances in southern Lebanon), which Iran views as a breach applying to “all fronts.”

Hours later: Trump’s response on Truth Social: “Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In a separate post, President Trump said Iran “really wants to make a deal” and told critics to “just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end.”

As of June 2, the situation remains fluid. Iran is using the Lebanon escalation and Hormuz threat for leverage, while President Trump is publicly projecting momentum and optimism.

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