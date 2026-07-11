By Harvey Geh

July 11, 2026

IRAN hatched a chilling new plan to kill President Donald Trump, according to Israeli intelligence, which caused the US president to fear for his life.

Tel Aviv’s stark warning came just before President Trump revealed his concerns at a NATO summit on Wednesday as he said he fears his luck won’t last long in surviving any more assassination attempts.

SCARE FORCE ONE: President Trump makes brief visit to UK as he mysteriously switches Air Force One planes ‘over Iran assassination fears’

Israeli intelligence warned President Donald Trump that Iran has hatched a fresh plot to assassinate him. Shutterstock Editorial

Mourners hold a banner during a funeral procession on the day of the burial of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying ‘we will kill Trump. Reuters

For six years, Iran has vowed to take out POTUS in revenge for the 2020 killing of the notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani.

The top Iranian general was assassinated by a US airstrike ordered by President Trump during his first term in office as he hid out in Iraq.

Dozens of other members of Iran‘s top brass have also been wiped out by President Trump during the ongoing war in the Middle East – including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Israel sent a message directly to the White House in recent days warning them Iran was plotting their revenge, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Tel Aviv are said to have sent across an intelligence report proving the threats were credible.

The White House responded to the reports by directing people towards President Trump’s own quotes from the NATO summit.

President Trump told world leaders and the press: “They [Iran] want to take out the US leader, me. I’m on every list.

“I saw a thing this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands at the Knesset with President Trump. Reuters

A sign shows an image of President Donald Trump with a message of “there will be blood” at Khamenei’s funeral. Getty Images

The White House did not confirm if President Trump was referring to the Israeli report.

Washington also took extra safety precautions as they returned to the US after the trip to Ankara, Turkey.

President Trump had travelled to Turkey in his new Qatar-gifted $400 million “flying palace” jet.

DON’S DEBUT: President Trump embarks on first flight of new $400million luxury Air Force One jet gifted by Qatar & dubbed ‘flying palace’

But on the way back he made a brief stop in the UK to mysteriously switch Air Force One planes.

The change was later confirmed by Washington as a strategic “distraction” to keep President Trump secure.

It comes as President Trump’s war in Iran has reignited in recent days after brief hopes of a permanent ceasefire.

Multiple nights of explosions have rung out across Tehran as President Trump targeted the rogue nation’s military sites.

The renewed strikes come after President Trump hit out at the regime after three attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump’s current blitzes on Iran could last a day or two, a week or a month, a US official told Axios.

With Iran ceasefire “over,” President Trump shifts to battle for Hormuz

President Trump is no stranger to surviving assassination attempts.

In 2024, during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 President Trump was shot in the ear by a gunman

Police found a backpack and gun in the bushes near Trump’s National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida in 2024. Sky News

In 2024, during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, President Trump was shot in the ear by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20.

SHOOT TO KILL: Dramatic moment Secret Service snipers shoot dead Trump’s would-be assassin from rooftop after he opened fire at rally

President Trump was left bloodied as the shooter was killed by Secret Service agents who quickly managed to bundle the soon-to-be president to safety.

A few weeks later, President Trump was again rushed to safety as Secret Service agents opened fire on a gunman brandishing an AK-47 in nearby bushes.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested at the scene after he managed to get within 400-500 yards of President Trump by hiding in the bushes near Trump’s National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Also in 2024, an Iranian agent was charged with plotting to kill President Trump in an assassination bid that would have shaken the world.

US prosecutors say the rogue state told ex-con Farhad Shakeri to devise a seven-day plan to spy on and murder President Trump.

Back in 2025, top Iranian official Javad Larijani, a senior advisor to Khamenei, also claimed President Trump could be assassinated “while he sunbathes” at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

Larijani told state TV, Trump could face a drone attack while at his lavish Florida mansion when he least expects it.

The president laughed off the threat and said: “I guess it’s a threat. I’m not sure it’s a threat, actually, but perhaps it is.”

READ MORE:

President Donald Trump orders Iran to be wiped from the face of the Earth if it tries to kill him

Feds say Pakistani National Backed by Iran Plotted to Assassinate President Trump, Others in Murder-for-Hire Scheme

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Rejects Iran’s Claims of Control Over Strait of Hormuz

IRAN’S GASLIGHTING KILLS: Declaring ‘Victory’ in Utter Humiliation

BOTTOMLINE

Israel recently shared new intelligence with the U.S. indicating that Iran had devised or was considering a fresh/specific plan to assassinate President Donald Trump.

No public details have emerged about the plot’s methods, timing, or targets beyond it being aimed at President Trump.

Iran has long vowed retaliation for the 2020 U.S. drone strike (ordered by Trump in his first term) that killed IRGC General Qasem Soleimani.

Public mourning for Khamenei (whose funeral/burial occurred recently) included chants and banners calling for President Trump’s death.

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