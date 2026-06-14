By Gergana Krasteva

June 14, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has confirmed that the US-Iran deal will finally be signed tomorrow – after a months-long war that engulfed neighboring nations and rocked global markets.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said the Strait of Hormuz would ‌be ​immediately “open ‌to ⁠all” after the signing has taken place.

WAR TALKS: US and Iran ‘within 24 hours of a peace deal’ as tensions continue to flare with tanker hit & drones downed in Strait

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a proclamation about the fishing industry, in the Oval Office of the White House. AP

President Trump’s statement on Truth Social in full. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Momentum for a deal to end the conflict appeared to grow in the past 24 hours and so have hopes that it will bring relief – both in the Middle East, where bombardments have ravaged both Iran and Lebanon, and the rest of the world, amid the oil and gas crisis.

Fears have been mounting that if the fighting continues, it could echo the 1970s energy crisis through supply shortages, currency volatility, inflation and heightened risks of recession.

“Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than past Administrations have had,” President Trump announced.

“At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States.”

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Tibnit on June 13, 2026. AFP

A woman walks past a banner with a picture of the late Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran. Reuters

Details around the deal remain unconfirmed so far – but the reopening of the Strait, which powers will control it, and the Islamic Republic’s nuclear proliferation have been the key sticking points.

In his post, President Trump further claimed Iran “no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”

“This process will all work out quickly, easily and smoothly,” he added.

“If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!”

Sir Keir Starmer discussed efforts to ⁠end the Iran war during a phone call ⁠with Trump.

The Prime Minister welcomed ⁠progress made ‌so far and reiterated that Britain ‌stands ready ‌to support the implementation of ⁠any peace agreement and work with international partners to ensure its success.

The two leaders ‌also agreed on ​the ‌need to ⁠restore freedom of ⁠navigation to ease ‌global ​economic impact.

Sir Keir’s statement, released by Downing Street shortly after President Trump’s post, further laments earlier claims that the deal will be signed in the next 24 hours.

A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. AP

A view of what is believed to be a uranium-enrichment facility near Qom, Iran, in a satellite photograph. Reuters

It follows a similar tone to what we have heard from Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, whose government has mediated weeks of tense negotiations.

“We are closer to a peace deal than ever before,” he said.

“With finalization likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week.”

Meanwhile, Iran has once again suggested it will not be signing a deal with the US tomorrow.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps wrote on Telegram that President Trump’s “unusual insistence” is a “test for Iran’s negotiating team”.

It said President Trump’s announcement comes “despite Iranian negotiators explicitly stating that the memorandum has not yet been finalized and that signing on Sunday is definitely not happening”.

Iran has long expressed wariness in negotiations, pointing out that past talks with the US last year and early this year ended with attacks by the US and Israel.

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry, earlier said that “the likelihood of finalizing the memorandum of understanding in the coming days is high.”

The memorandum under discussion was focused on ending the war and “at this stage, it has been decided that there will be no discussion of the nuclear issue,” he added.

The breakthrough announcement comes just hours after US forces shot down Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz and a tanker was struck by an “unknown projectile” near Oman.

COMING STORM: President Trump to ‘send in ground troops’ to break Hormuz deadlock as president mulls unleashing terrifying weapon for 1st time

The Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, or Dark Eagle, could be deployed to unlock the negotiation deadlock

US Central Command said it intercepted multiple one-way attack drones launched by Tehran at commercial ships in the key waterway.

READ MORE:

THE ART OF THE DEAL: President Trump Closes in on Iran Agreement that Actually Stops Terrorist Islamic Regime from Getting Nukes

President Trump Declares Iran Peace Deal DONE and Calls Off Strikes... as Israel and Tehran Give VERY Awkward Response

’22 Ships, Late at Night, No Lights’: The President Just Confirmed the Ghost Fleet Running Hormuz

Fate of Iran’s ‘Nuclear Dust’ at Centre of ‘Imminent’ Trump Peace Deal…as Devastating US Bunker-Buster Bombs Lie in Wait

Trump Administration Declares ‘No Dust, No Dollars’ for Iran — Islamic Republic Must Give Up Nuclear Material Before Sanctions Relief

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social:

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL.”

POTUS added broader context, contrasting it with the Obama-era JCPOA, stating it would prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon (claiming Iran no longer wants one), involve no direct cash payments to Iran, and allow the U.S. to later retrieve and destroy Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles (”Nuclear Dust”) once calm returns.

He expressed hope for improved long-term relations with Iran and the Middle East but warned of an “ultimate alternative” if the process fails.

A successful reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would be a major positive signal for global energy stability. Oil markets and regional actors are closely watching.

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