By Katie Davis | Nick Parker | Imogen Braddick

March 1, 2026

EVIL Ali Khamenei was assassinated in President Donald Trump’s mammoth missile attack on Iran, state media has confirmed.

The Ayatollah suffered an inglorious death – with the warped tyrant’s body found in a pile of rubble after his compound was blitzed.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in joint US-Israel strikes on Iran. EPA

The Ayatollah’s compound in Tehran was badly damaged during the blitz. Airbus

President Trump monitoring ongoing military operations in Iran. X

Hailing the success of his unprecedented Epic Fury mission, President Trump last night proclaimed: “One of the most evil people in history is dead.”

The US president had repeatedly warned the Ayatollah to cut a deal with Washington over his nuclear regime – or face his wrath.

President Trump’s patience finally wore out yesterday as he pulled the trigger on an almighty blitz of the rogue nation – vowing to obliterate Khamenei’s regime

The aging Ayatollah, 86, was holding talks with his henchmen in his office in Tehran when the US and Israel unleashed a massive wave of strikes early on Saturday.

Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader since 1989, was killed – alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law.

In a historic message, President Trump said: “This is not only justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans.”

The chief mullah was among as many as 40 top Iranian commanders wiped out in the intricate operation.

They included Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards Commander Mohammed Pakpour, National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani and Supreme Leader Military Secretary Mohammad Shirazi.

Israel Defence Forces last night claimed the “elimination” of virtually every senior Iranian defence chief.

Declaring Khamenei’s death as “justice” for “all those people from many countries that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty thugs”, President Trump said how the tyrant was unable to escape.

He said: “He was unable to avoid our intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.

“The heavy and pinpoint bombing will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary.”

President Trump also issued a rallying cry to Iranians to seize the opportunity to put the final nail in the nation’s bloodthirsty regime.

“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country,” he said.

Iranian state media earlier attempted to dismiss reports of the supreme leader’s death, and said “the enemy is resorting to mental warfare”.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi also insisted Ali Khamenei was alive – even claiming the Ayatollah would be addressing the nation long after he has actually been killed.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Iranians to “take to the streets en masse” and “get the job done”. GPO/UNPIXS

Iran’s defence minister Amir Nasirzadeh, centre, was wiped out, sources claim. AFP

Brigadier general Mohammad Pakpour has reportedly been killed. AFP

Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran this morning. AFP

Mossad agents had discovered Iran’s senior leadership figures were due at talks inside the palace at 9am local time (6am UK time) on Saturday.

Israel’s spies infiltrated Khamenei’s regime and knew where and when three meetings were taking place.

Operation Epic Fury was unleashed in daylight — knowing the targets would be suspecting night attacks, like previous raids.

Missiles reduced Khamenei’s compound to a blackened crater as black smoke billowed from the rubble.

President Trump warned the Ayatollah and his commanders: “Lay down your arms – or face certain death”.

But his warning not to retaliate fell on death ears, however, as Iran staged sweeping strikes on US bases in the Middle East, and Gulf nations including Israel, Dubai and Bahrain.

Thousands of British holidaymakers and expats in Dubai were also left terrified after ­Iranian drones exploded.

Footage showed a blast at the Palm Jumeirah Fairmont hotel, with flames leaping into the sky.

The UK insisted it played no part in Epic Fury.

But top-level US sources claimed that President Trump was furious with what he perceives to be a lack of support from the UK.

Downing Street said last night the PM and President Trump had spoken and Sir Keir set out the UK’s role in coordinated regional defensive operations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has existed since 1979.

President Trump said: “For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed.

“It’s been mass terror, and we’re not going to put up with it any longer.

“Iran is the world’s No 1 state sponsor of terror and just recently killed tens of thousands of its citizens on the street as they protested.

“After that attack, we warned them never to resume their malicious pursuit of nuclear weapons, and we sought repeatedly to make a deal. But Iran refused, just as it has for decades and decades.

“They’ve rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions. And we can’t take it anymore.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground.

“It will be totally, again, obliterated.

“We are going to annihilate their navy. And we will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.”

READ MORE:

Explosions Rock Dubai, Bahrain & Israel After Iran Vowed Revenge Over US Blitz as the Middle East is on the Brink of All-Out War

IRAN SETS MIDDLE EAST ABLAZE: Dubai’s Famous Palm Jumeirah Hit by Missile Amid Revenge Attacks on US Bases, Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Israel after American Air strikes

How Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei Built ‘Coup-Proof’ Regime Around Him – As Shady Figures Protecting Tyrant Are Exposed for First Time

BOTTOMLINE

Iranian state media officially confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had held the position since 1989, following coordinated missile strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28.

The strikes targeted key sites in Tehran, including Khamenei’s palace and office compound, described by Israeli officials as completely destroyed.

This marks a significant escalation in tensions, with the US and Israel aiming for regime change amid ongoing conflicts in the region.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.