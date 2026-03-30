By Cassandra MacDonald

March 31, 2026

Schweizer revealed during Tuesday’s hearing, titled “Protecting American Citizenship: Birthright Citizenship for Illegal Aliens and Tourists,” that over 1,000 birth tourism companies in China are almost exclusively focused on facilitating births in America, potentially resulting in up to 1 million U.S. citizens being raised in the People’s Republic of China.

Schweizer, author of the book The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, described birth tourism as an “industrial scale” operation where Chinese nationals pay up to $100,000 for concierge services.

These services include travel arrangements, medical care, and logistical support to ensure their children are born on U.S. soil, thereby granting them automatic citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

“In China alone, we have identified more than 1,000 birth tourism companies that are almost exclusively focused on the United States,” Schweizer stated.

WATCH: Breitbart News on X: “.@PeterSchweizer: “In China alone, we have identified more than 1,000 birth tourism companies that are almost exclusively focused on the United States.” “You are looking at roughly 1 million ‘U.S. citizens’ who are being raised in the People’s Republic of China today.” https://t.co/8Wyr7fyyzi” / X

WATCH: The Drill Down Podcast on X: “Ep. 260 is out now! They’re Manufacturing American Citizens — Now the Senate Knows. @peterschweizer just testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee to expose the truth about China’s birth tourism industry — an operation involving companies flying pregnant women to American https://t.co/Ihtzjy2E4W” / X

Schweizer cited Chinese government estimates of about 50,000 such births annually, though other sources suggest figures as high as 100,000 or even 180,000 in peak years like 2018.

Doing the math, Schweizer warned, “You are looking at roughly 1 million ‘U.S. citizens’ who are being raised in the People’s Republic of China today.”

This practice exploits U.S. birthright citizenship laws, allowing children born here to later sponsor family members through chain migration and even vote in American elections, potentially from abroad via mail-in ballots.

Birth tourism involves pregnant foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. specifically to give birth, securing citizenship for their children.

While the practice is not illegal per se, it circumvents immigration processes and has been criticized for demeaning naturalization.

The U.S. does not track parental nationalities for births, making precise data scarce, but estimates indicate it’s a multi-billion-dollar industry.

China has companies advertising services in Mandarin and targeting affluent families.

Women often enter on B-1/B-2 visas, misrepresenting their intent or using loopholes like visa-waiver programs in U.S. territories.

For instance, the Northern Mariana Islands (including Saipan) allow visa-free entry for Chinese nationals under the Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program, leading to a surge in births there, nearly 600 in 2018 alone, outnumbering local births.

After birth, mothers and their babies typically return to China, where the children are raised until they can leverage their U.S. citizenship for education, jobs, or family reunification.

Schweizer highlighted national security risks, noting that these citizens, indoctrinated in China, could undermine U.S. sovereignty as part of a broader “asymmetric warfare” strategy by the Chinese Communist Party.

In response to these revelations, Rep. Tom Tiffany, Rep. Chip Roy, and Sen. Rick Scott have introduced the “One Nation, One Visa Policy Act.”

Exclusive: Tom Tiffany Introduces ‘One Nation, One Visa’ Bill to Shut Down China’s Exploitation of Birthright Citizenship in U.S.

The bill requires all Chinese nationals to obtain a valid visa for entry into any U.S. territory, eliminating visa-free access to places like the Northern Mariana Islands and preventing exploitation of birthright citizenship.

“Communist China has a track record for exploiting America’s weaknesses to advance its interests and undermine our national security,” Scott stated.

“U.S. citizenship is valuable, not something foreign holidaymakers should be able to pick up like a hotel gift-shop souvenir,” Tiffany told Breitbart News.

“For far too long, a dangerous loophole opened during the treasonous Obama administration and widened under the criminal Biden administration has allowed pregnant women from China to travel visa-free to the Northern Mariana Islands to give birth and secure U.S. citizenship for their children.”

READ MORE:

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ACT OF WARFARE! China’s Cyber Army Invades U.S. Critical Infrastructure While A 7,000% Increase Of Military-Aged Chinese Nationals Have Invaded America Through Open Borders Since 2021

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BOTTOMLINE

Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and author of the book The Invisible Coup, testified that China has industrialized the exploitation of U.S. birthright citizenship through “birth tourism.”

He described it as a concierge-style industry where companies charge around $100,000 to handle travel, medical care, and logistics for pregnant Chinese nationals.

The women give birth in the U.S. (or territories like Saipan), securing automatic U.S. citizenship for their children under the 14th Amendment, then return to China.

He identified more than 1,000 birth tourism companies in China, almost exclusively focused on the United States.

Participants are not political dissidents but “high-ranking officials in the Chinese Communist Party” — including military officers and Ministry of Propaganda personnel.

Schweizer called it “asymmetric warfare,” “civilizational warfare,” or part of a broader strategy using immigration as a weapon.

He argued the U.S. government does not systematically track the nationality of parents in birth records, leaving the scale unmonitored.

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