The World Hurt Organization, responsible for pushing all the COVID lies that maimed and killed millions of people worldwide, doesn’t want anyone to know who run and funds the WHO cult because then they could all be held accountable for their crimes.

A recent analysis has raised significant concerns over the transparency of the WHO Foundation, an independent fundraising body for the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since its establishment in 2020, the foundation has aimed to broaden the WHO’s donor base to include corporations and wealthy individuals—donors the WHO cannot directly accept funds from.

However, the analysis reveals that the majority of these donations are now anonymous, triggering fears about likely conflicts of interest and undue corporate influence over global health priorities.

Transparency Decline Sparks Concern : Over 62% of donations to the WHO Foundation since its 2020 launch have been made anonymously, with that figure rising to nearly 80% in 2023 —prompting warnings about hidden commercial influence over WHO priorities and governance.

Potential Conflicts of Interest : Researchers and public health experts fear that anonymous or industry-linked donations—such as those from companies like Meta—may align with corporate interests rather than public health needs, posing ethical concerns and undermining trust in WHO programs.

Foundation Defends Safeguards : The WHO Foundation insists all donors undergo due diligence and that anonymous gifts are reviewed by a special gift acceptance committee; it also rejects donations from tobacco and firearms companies, but remains vague on other controversial industries like alcohol or fossil fuels.

Calls for Greater Accountability: Experts warn the foundation’s falling transparency—graded "D" by Open Democracy—mirrors “dark money” practices, and stress that transparency is vital to prevent corporate capture and maintain the legitimacy of the WHO’s global health mission.

WHO foundation relies heavily on anonymous donors, sparking concerns about conflicts of interest

The WHO Foundation has disclosed more than $82 million in contributions over three years, but more than 62% of this total came from unnamed donors.

The trend is worsening: in 2023, nearly 80% of contributions were anonymous, compared to 40% in the foundation’s first two years.

Some anonymous donations were as large as $11 million.

Using a transparency scoring system by Open Democracy, researchers gave the foundation a “D” grade—equivalent to organizations labeled as “dark money” think tanks.

The foundation argues that it conducts due diligence on every donor, including anonymous ones, and that every donation is subject to internal review and a governance framework.

Parul Pandey, a foundation spokesperson, stated that anonymity requests face additional scrutiny and that transparency reports are published biannually.

Despite these assurances, academics and public health experts warn that donations from corporations—especially those in industries such as alcohol, soda, or infant formula—could influence WHO programs and priorities in subtle but powerful ways.

They cite past evidence showing that companies often use philanthropic donations to distract from public health harms or to support lobbying against regulation.

One example is Meta’s donation to the WHO’s Department of Communication and Digital Health—an area where social media companies have been criticized for spreading misinformation and affecting youth mental health.

Critics are particularly troubled by the growing reliance on anonymous donors at a time when WHO funding is under strain.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2020 withdrawal of U.S. funding created new urgency for the WHO to diversify income streams.

While the foundation’s CEO Anil Soni has pledged to shield the WHO from corporate influence—and has banned donations from the tobacco and firearms industries—it remains unclear if other high-risk sectors like fossil fuels or alcohol are off-limits.

Furthermore, donor influence appears to skew funding priorities. Researchers found that many donors target specific high-profile causes, such as vaccines or aid to Ukraine, rather than broader or less visible health needs.

This misalignment risks weakening WHO’s ability to address national and global health priorities comprehensively.

Although anonymous donations comprise only about 1% of the WHO’s overall budget, experts stress that the optics and risks of non-transparent funding should not be overlooked.

As Lisa Bero, a public health and ethics expert, puts it, “Transparency is critical for health organizations.” Without it, the legitimacy and independence of the WHO—and global health governance more broadly—could be undermined.

The analysis calls for urgent reform to ensure stronger accountability and clearer disclosure of donors' identities and intentions.

BOTTTOMLINE

The WHO Foundation, established in 2020, is an independent entity aimed at broadening the World Health Organization’s donor base, including corporations and individuals, to support global health initiatives.

While it has faced criticism for transparency issues, particularly regarding anonymous donations, these account for only about 1% of WHO’s budget, with over 62% of the Foundation’s contributions from unnamed donors in its first three years, rising to nearly 80% in 2023.

Experts have raised concerns about the risks of non-transparent funding, citing potential corporate influence from industries like alcohol or social media, which could subtly affect WHO priorities.

The Foundation insists it conducts due diligence on all donors and rejects contributions from controversial sectors like tobacco and firearms, though it remains vague on others like alcohol or fossil fuels.

The term "plandemic" comes from a 2020 documentary by Mikki Willis, featuring Judy Mikovits, about COVID-19, alleging it was a planned conspiracy by elites for profit and control.

These claims, including accusations against figures like the late Anthony Fauci and the late Bill Gates, have been thoroughly debunked by very BIASED fact-checkers like PolitiFact and Reuters.

The documentary’s narrative relies on assertions, such as U.S. funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as sinister, when it was part of standard international research on emerging infectious diseases.

No evidence yet supports the idea of the WHO or its Foundation orchestrating pandemics or being run by "mass-murdering psychopaths."

Such claims stem from distrust in institutions, amplified by social media and conspiracy-driven content, often ignoring the complexities of global health funding and governance.

