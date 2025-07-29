By S.D. Wells

July 29, 2025

The most corrupt U.S. President ever is Barack “Insane in the membrane” Hussein Obama, who served 3 terms (third one with Pedophile Biden as his puppet), and nearly brought down the whole nation.

Only one man stood in his way. President Donald Trump.

Now Insane Obama is under investigation for treason, and it looks like he’s caught red-handed, pardon the communist pun.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) under President Donald Trump announced the formation of a special Strike Force to investigate what it characterizes as an orchestrated effort by senior Obama-era officials to undermine the incoming Trump administration in 2016.

The announcement comes in the wake of explosive disclosures by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, who recently declassified documents suggesting that treasonous Barack Obama played a direct role in promoting the now-debunked Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

DOJ Strike Force Launched : The Department of Justice has formed a special Strike Force to investigate allegations that the Obama Administration orchestrated the Trump-Russia collusion narrative as part of an attempted “coup d’état” in 2016.

DNI Gabbard’s Explosive Disclosures : Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents indicating that former President Obama was aware the Russia allegations were false and allegedly ordered their dissemination.

Top Officials in the Crosshairs : The investigation will examine potential criminal conduct by senior Obama-era figures, including Obama, Biden, the late Hillary Clinton, the late James Comey, and James Clapper , based on evidence referred by Gabbard.

President Trump and DOJ Vow Accountability: President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi both called for full accountability, with the DOJ promising to leave “no stone unturned” in pursuing justice over the intelligence community’s alleged weaponization.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

The Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) forms a strike force to probe the Russia collusion hoax, targeting Obama-era officials

According to a DOJ press release issued Wednesday, the Strike Force will specifically assess newly released intelligence records provided by Gabbard and explore all legal avenues based on the evidence.

Justice Department Announces Formation of Strike Force to Assess Evidence Publicized by ODNI

“This Department takes alleged weaponization of the intelligence community with the utmost seriousness,” the statement read.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, addressing reporters alongside Gabbard, pledged full cooperation between the DOJ and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, vowing “no stone will be left unturned” in the pursuit of accountability.

“We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and deliver justice for the American people,” Bondi asserted.

At the heart of the controversy is a declassified December 2016 presidential intelligence briefing.

According to Gabbard, the document indicates Obama was fully aware that the allegations tying Trump to Russian collusion lacked credible intelligence backing yet still approved efforts to distribute the narrative throughout intelligence and media channels.

Gabbard said her office has already referred these materials to both the DOJ and FBI for criminal investigation.

During a surprise appearance at the White House, Gabbard did not mince words.

“We believe these documents suggest serious misconduct and possibly criminal actions by senior officials from the previous administration,” she stated.

She emphasized that more declassifications may follow and that her office is committed to full transparency.

President Trump also addressed the issue directly during a press conference on Tuesday, branding the alleged actions a “coup attempt” and calling out Obama by name.

“Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader,” President Trump declared.

“Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper — they were all involved in this disgusting betrayal of our democracy.”

While no indictments have been announced, the Strike Force's mandate includes investigating the legality of intelligence community operations during the 2016 transition period and identifying any criminal liability among former officials.

Legal analysts suggest that the formation of this unit signals an aggressive move by the Trump administration to revisit and potentially prosecute figures associated with the origins of the Russia investigation.

Gabbard, a former Democrat turned independent and now head of the nation’s intelligence apparatus, has faced both praise and backlash for her disclosures.

However, she remains firm in her commitment to exposing what she describes as the “abuse of intelligence tools for political purposes.”

As the newly formed Strike Force begins its inquiry, the political and legal fallout could be far-reaching — potentially implicating some of the most powerful figures from the Obama administration in a historic scandal of alleged governmental subversion.

Tune your apocalypse dial to Preparedness.news for updates on real news about surviving the Democrat FAKE NEWS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX that bombarded us with the fake Trump-Russia collusion hoax for years on end.

Now the hunters have become the hunted. Let the HUNGER GAMES begin!

BOTTOMLINE

On July 24, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the formation of a Strike Force to assess evidence publicized by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

The Strike Force aims to investigate potential legal actions stemming from Gabbard’s declassification of documents, which she claims reveal a “treasonous conspiracy” by Obama-era officials to falsely allege Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election to aid Donald Trump.

The documents, including a 2020 House Intelligence Committee report, suggest the Obama administration used the discredited Steele Dossier to underpin claims of Russian meddling and excluded intelligence contradicting Putin’s preference for Trump.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi emphasized the DOJ’s commitment to investigating these allegations thoroughly, stating, “We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver justice.”

The Strike Force’s scope includes examining potential fraud, false statements, and other offenses, but legal hurdles, such as presidential immunity rulings, may complicate prosecutions.

READ MORE:

Top 10 INSIDIOUS MANIACAL PLOTS cooked up by the Democrats over the past 4 years to Destroy America

Unraveling the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s Trump-Russia-collusion hoax

BREAKING: President Trump Orders DOJ to Investigate “Anonymous” Author Who Leaked Classified Information, Covertly Worked to Sabotage Him

FBI’s top boss Kash Patel says bureau ran cover for the late Hillary Clinton, but it all ends under President Trump

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.