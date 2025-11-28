By Rachel Dobkin | Louis Regan

November 29, 2025

FAMILIES flock to New York City to catch a glimpse of the Thanksgiving Day parade, hoping to see their favorite characters in the form of balloons.

But, the inflatables have not always been a feature of the event, which has been part of the November holiday tradition for almost a century.

A view of the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, 2021, in New York City. Getty Images – Getty

A group of elephants pass by during the 1954 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Getty

Performers take part during the 90th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2016, in New York. AFP or licensors

Animals from the Central Park Zoo didn’t enjoy what was a six-mile-long parade and neither did the marchers who had to walk beside them.

Some children were also scared of the chilling noises made by these weary animals, so they were replaced by character balloons in 1927.

After Felix the Cat debuted in 1932, character balloons became the star attraction.

The Thanksgiving Day parade has become something of a tradition, but for three years, balloons were not on display.

And, the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t force organizers to abandon the parade but it was toned down.

The parade wasn’t held for three consecutive years between 1942 and 1944.

War had been raging in Europe since 1939 and the US joined the conflict in December 1941.

Thanksgiving Day parade festivities were put on hold as rubber and helium were needed for the war.

Since the end of the war, the parade hasn’t been immune from unfortunate mishaps – and these include balloons tearing.

In 1993, Sonic the Hedgehog crashed into a lamp post and the impact of the collision resulted in the balloon tearing.

The mishap put an end to the cartoon hedgehog’s parade.

In 1985, Kermit the Frog’s stomach was torn by trees, and two years later, its right arm was ripped.

Kermit was also involved in another collision in 1991.

That was before bosses ended up retiring the balloon.

In 1993, the Sonic the Hedgehog balloon was plagued by strong winds Getty

Shirt Tales in a special performance by their float during the 1983 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Getty

A giant balloon of Bart Simpson floats in the air at the 69th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 1995. Getty

SpongeBob Squarepants looks down on the marchers at last year’s parade. Getty

The Empire State Building can be seen in this shot of Spider Man. Getty

Disney fans will no doubt be thrilled to see Minnie Mouse. Reuters

In 1997, the Cat in the Hat balloon hit a lamppost while passing an intersection at 72nd Street and Central Park West.

The unexpected impact prompted the cat’s metal arm to tear off.

One of the victims, Kathy Caronna, fell into a coma that lasted for a month.

A neurosurgeon at St Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center branded her wound as “one of the worst crush injuries of the skull I have ever seen”, according to the New York Times.

Balloons have continued to collide with trees, suffering minor punctures.

Last year, mishaps happened before the parade even started.

Bluey’s left hand burst after being overinflated before the balloon was later fixed.

This year, cartoon favorites such as Snoopy, Buzz Lightyear, Mario, and SpongeBob Squarepants will take to the skies.

Disney and Dora the Explorer fans are also in luck.

There will be an inflatable Minnie Mouse and Dora.

This year’s parade will feature 28 performers, 11 marching bands, and 33 clown crews, according to Macy’s.

Not to mention the 28 floats that will be on show.

Crowds will be entertained by the likes of Cynthia Erivo, the Radio City Rockettes, and Shaggy.

Erivo is set to kick off the star-studded event.

Beagle scout Snoopy balloon flies on the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Reuters