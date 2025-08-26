By Tel Aviv University

August 26, 2025

A team led by Prof. Tal Dvir has succeeded in growing a customized spinal cord transplant from the patient's own cells. After success in animals, the Ministry of Health has approved the first human trial in Israel.

An Israeli research team led by Prof. Tal Dvir from the Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology, Head Nanotechnology Center at Tel Aviv University and the chief scientist of the biotech company Trisself, succeeded in growing a human spinal cord implant in the laboratory for the first time in the world.

The implant is designed to be integrated into the damaged spinal cord of paralyzed patients and restore their ability to move.

This is one of the most important breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, which could change the lives of millions of people around the world.

Now, after the Ministry of Health approved the progress of the trial in humans, the researchers are more optimistic than ever and say that patients will be able to gain the ability to move within about a year.

The planned operation to transplant a human spinal cord marks another stage in a process that began about three years ago, when Prof. Dvir's laboratory at Tel Aviv University succeeded in engineering a human spinal cord for the first time 3D customized in the laboratory.

The groundbreaking findings were published in the prestigious journal Advanced Science and showed that mice that suffered from chronic paralysis and were implanted with the engineered implants began to walk again.

Following the success, the technology was moved to application development at Matriself, which was established in 2019 based on the revolutionary organ engineering technology developed at Tel Aviv University by Prof. Dvir and his team, as part of a licensing agreement with Ramot, the university's commercialization company

The company's CEO is Gil Hakim, Prof. Dvir founded Matriself together with Dr. Alon Sinai, and scientific development is led by Dr. Tamar Harel-Adar and her team.

Artificially regenerate the spinal cord

The spinal cord is made up of nerve cells that transmit electrical signals from the brain to all parts of the body.

Decisions are made in the brain, the electrical signal travels through it to the spinal cord, and from there neurons emerge that activate the muscles.

When the spinal cord is torn following trauma – a car accident, a fall, or a military injury – this chain is severed.

You can imagine it like an electrical cable that has been cut: when the parts are not connected, the signal does not pass through, and the person loses the ability to control their muscles beyond the injury.

The big problem is that the spinal cord is almost incapable of regeneration.

Neurons do not divide or regenerate like skin cells; they are more like heart cells: once damaged, the body has a hard time repairing it.

Therefore, the damage that has been done remains, and sometimes worsens until it becomes significant—enough to cause prolonged or permanent paralysis.

The unique implant is made from blood cells taken from the patient themselves and genetically reprogrammed to become stem cells, which are unique cells that can develop into different types of tissue.

The cells are integrated into a biological gel that mimics the spinal cord environment during embryonic development, creating a natural "infrastructure" that helps regenerate neural connections.

According to the researchers, the emphasis on personalization is particularly important since these are the patient's own cells, and thus the risk of immune rejection is very small, which increases the chances of successful rehabilitation.

Prof. Dvir explains:

"When it comes to tissues that transmit an electrical signal, they must be personalized tissues. As soon as they come from another source and are transplanted, an immune system reaction may occur. The body does not recognize those cells, and then even if the tissue is good, the immune system creates a layer around the implant, a fibrotic layer consisting of collagen and other substances. The problem is that this layer interferes with the electrical signal from passing through. This happens with almost every implant we insert into the body - breast implants, pacemakers. But when it comes to tissue that needs to transmit electricity, this layer is isolated and impairs function."

The next step is to create a complete tissue from the new cells, a process that takes about a month.

"Individual cells, even excellent neurons, will not become tissue when injected; they simply will not survive. They must be neat and organized," explains Prof. Dvir.

To avoid this, the researchers separate substances such as collagens and sugars from the patient's fat tissue, and build a special gel based on them.

"In this gel, which is as personalized as the cells themselves, we insert the embryonic stem cells and mimic the natural development of the spinal cord."

Then they are allowed to grow. Within about a month, the magic happens, creating three-dimensional tissue that can be transplanted into the patient's damaged area.

Get ready to get up on your feet.

Tests on animals yielded particularly encouraging results: animals that had suffered from severe paralysis were able to move their legs again, and some even returned to walking almost completely.

The significance of these results is that the implant is able to restore some of the damaged neural connections and restore the transmission of signals from the brain to the muscles.

These findings indicate a real potential for functional rehabilitation even in cases that were previously considered irreversible.

Now the research faces its most exciting stage – the first clinical trial in humans.

The team has already presented its results to the Ministry of Health, and after careful review, approval in principle was received to conduct a compassionate trial among eight patients.

Prof. Dvir emphasizes that the first patient will be Israeli: “The technology was developed here, and I trust the surgeons in Israel to do it in the best way.”

Recently, additional approval was also received to begin the blood collection phase, which will take place as soon as the right patient is selected.

In the first phase, the trial will include patients with fresh injuries whose paralysis lasts up to a year, rather than severe cases where the injury has been present for years.

"We want to start gradually, to make sure that the treatment is safe and effective," explains Prof. Dvir. Later, if the technology is proven to work and the results are positive, the road to widespread use may be much shorter than it seems, and it is expected to be suitable for all people suffering from paralysis, regardless of age or the length of time since the injury.

"This achievement marks the transition from groundbreaking research to patient care," says Gil Hakim, CEO of Matriself.

"For the first time, we are translating years of successful preclinical work into a medical procedure for people with paralysis.

Our method, which uses the patient's own cells to create a new spinal cord, eliminates major safety risks and places Matriself at the forefront of regenerative medicine.

If successful, the treatment could set a new standard in the field of spinal cord repair - a medical field valued at a global market of tens of billions of dollars, and for which no effective solution has been found to date.

This is not only a scientific achievement but a turning point for Matriself, a first step on the path to changing a field of medicine that was previously considered untreatable.

We are proud that Israel is leading this global movement and are committed to bringing this innovation to patients around the world."

BOTTOMLINE

Overview of the Breakthrough

An Israeli research team is preparing to perform the world's first human spinal cord implant aimed at curing paralysis.

This innovative procedure involves implanting a lab-grown, personalized 3D spinal cord engineered from the patient's own cells into the damaged area of their spine.

The surgery is expected to take place in Israel in the coming weeks, following approval from the Health Ministry for compassionate use in eight patients.

This development represents a major advancement in regenerative medicine, building on years of research to address spinal cord injuries, which affect millions worldwide and currently have no cure.

The team hopes to restore the transmission of electrical signals from the brain to the body, potentially allowing paralyzed individuals to walk again.

Technology and Procedure

The technology uses the patient's own cells to create a customized implant, minimizing rejection risks:

A small biopsy is taken from the patient's belly to obtain blood cells. These cells are genetically reprogrammed into embryonic stem cell-like cells, which can differentiate into any cell type. Fatty tissue from the patient provides components (e.g., collagens and sugars) to form a hydrogel scaffold. The stem-like cells are placed in the hydrogel, where they develop into a 3D spinal cord structure mimicking embryonic growth.

During surgery, the engineered tissue is implanted into the injury site. It aims to bridge the gap caused by the damage, where scar tissue and non-regenerating neurons currently block signals.

The implant is designed to fuse with healthy spinal tissue above and below the injury, restoring functionality. These findings were published in the journal Advanced Science.

Potential Risks and Challenges

While not explicitly detailed in reports, spinal cord injuries worsen over time due to scar tissue and the inability of neurons to regenerate (unlike skin cells).

Risks could include integration failure, infection, or incomplete signal restoration, though using the patient's own cells reduces immune rejection. The team expresses high confidence based on animal data.

Expected Outcomes

If successful, patients could regain mobility, ending paralysis by reconnecting neural pathways. Prof. Dvir noted, “The neurons do not divide and do not renew themselves. These cells are not like skin cells, which can heal after injury, but are more like heart cells: Once damaged, the body cannot repair them.” The long-term vision is to scale this for broader use in treating spinal injuries.

"This is absolutely incredible," and wishes of luck for the team.

This fits into a pattern of Israeli breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, including other implants for heart conditions and AI-driven diagnostics.

