By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 21, 2025

Disgraced former President Barack Hussein Obama boarded a private plane that left John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday and landed in Guatemala five hours later.

His hasty departure happened to coincide with DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard’s announcement that Obama could face criminal charges for orchestrating the fake Russia Gate scandal that plagued Trump’s presidency in 2017.

Gabbard’s proclamation, made to Sean Hannity on Fox News, marked the first time a seated official accused Obama of malfeasance.

If the Dark Lord indeed manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, it might be the least diabolical scheme he has perpetrated against the nation, for, according to White Hats, the Lord of the Flies had brainstormed the stolen 2020 election; played a part in the assassination attempts on President Trump’s life, plotted to murder civilian militia units that disagreed with his policies; considered detonating a dirty bomb in Charleston, South Carolina, and blaming it on the Michigan Militia—in short, Obama is the Deep State’s maestro, the conductor who, while often hidden in shadow, has been the Deep State’s shot caller since 2008.

White Hats say that although Gabbard has good intentions, the intelligence agencies she oversees have zero chance of capturing and incarcerating the Dark Lord, who has miraculously eluded the military even as his husband, Michael Robinson, sits in a Guantanamo Bay Camp Delta cell.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama (Michael Robinson) Goes to GITMO

Obama, a source at US Army Cyber Command told Real Raw News, has a seemingly unlimited supply of doppelgangers or clones to befuddle his adversaries.

An hour after “Obama” left JFK, another “Obama” flew out of O’Hare on a chartered Gulfstream G800, heading for Mexico City.

Curiously, the plane received taxi and takeoff clearance, even though the pilot never filed a flight plan.

Unless Obama has magical teleportation technology, he could not have been on both flights.

Moreover, neither “Obama” had a Secret Service detail, leading White Hats to conclude that both were imposters trying to mislead the military and intelligence agencies.

Obama has in the past fooled White Hats.

In April 2023, White Hats learned that the Deep State had hired Star Trek: Voyager actor Tim Russ to masquerade as Obama at public events, and, in October 2023, terminated an Obama clone in Massachusetts.

READ MORE:

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Tim Russ is Barack Obama Body Double

Special Forces Unalive Obama Clone

A master manipulator and expert at subterfuge, Obama has evaded capture at least six times since he was unceremoniously ejected from the White House in January 2017.

He had campaigned on “Hope and Change” but delivered dread and fear, trying to vanquish all who opposed his tyrannical rule.

A White Hat source told Real Raw News that the supposed body doubles were already over Mexican and Guatemalan airspace when they learned about the deception.

Obama, he added, must fly private because President Trump in January put Obama’s name on the federal no-fly list.

“Our intelligence network is good but not always real-time,” our source said.

“Thing is, Obama has tremendous resources and unlimited cash, and plenty of moles still at the State Department and alphabet agencies. Yeah, they’re getting exposed slowly, but they’re still there. Confidence is high, for reasons I can’t explain right now, that the Obamas fleeing the country weren’t the real deal. He knows we’re watching, and he’s trying to draw our attention away from where he’s holing up—and that’s probably not in the United States.”

Obama, he said, owns six properties in the US, including his multi-million-dollar estates in D.C. and on Martha’s Vineyard, all of which White Hats have under constant surveillance.

The properties have been vacant for over two years—except for the illegal aliens he employs as housekeepers and groundskeepers.

In May, ICE and the FBI swept Martha’s Vineyard for illegals as a pretext to infiltrate Obama’s home.

As reported then, a groundskeeper told feds he hadn’t seen Obama on the property since 2021.

READ MORE: FEDS Sting Martha’s Vineyard, Arrest Illegals at Obama’s Otherwise Vacant Estate

“Heh, we were there when the feds showed up. We’d already been inside the house and knew there was nothing in there indicating where the real Obama is hiding out. And it sure as hell isn’t South or Central America—We’re confident he’s in Eastern Europe, directing Deep State operations from there. Make no mistake, Obama ain’t stupid; he’s a criminal genius, a Lex Luther, with billions of Soros dollars at his disposal. We’ve tried pulling him out of the shadows into the light, but he’s one resilient bastard.”

When White Hats in January caught and arrested Michael Robinson, also known as Michelle Obama, they had hoped Barack would launch a rescue operation and expose himself in the process.

However, they underestimated the percolating animosity Robinson had for Barack after the pair separated in mid-2024.

According to our source, Robinson found out that Barack was having salacious relationships with other homosexuals and transsexuals and, thus, disowned him.

Robinson, still detained at GITMO, reportedly told JAG investigations he hopes Barack “gets aids and dies.”

“We’re not competing with the feds to catch Obama. Them or us, either is fine. We’ve been after him for years, so, yeah, we’d like the collar, as the saying goes. If we do get him, we’ll take care of him faster than the feds will, I’ll tell you that much,” our source said.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.