By Brian T. Kennedy

April 11, 2026

Whatever the war in Iran may be, a betrayal of President Trump’s voters is not one of them. For anyone interested in reading his books and speeches, President Trump has, for over 25 years, been a consistent voice that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons.

This was not born of neoconservative philosophy, the Israel Lobby, or the influence of the so-called military industrial complex. It was born of a moral belief that the United States cannot have an Islamic enemy that both states to the world, “Death to America and Death to Israel,” and desires nuclear ballistic missiles.

As far back as 2000, President Trump considered how best to think about dealing with the strategic threat of Iraq and Iran having a nuclear weapon.

He would write:

For Citizen Trump it was unreasonable that Iran, or other of America’s enemies, would have nuclear weapons and saw these enemies as part of a larger effort by Communist China and Russia to visit death and destruction upon the United States.

A common refrain today is that our conflict in Iran is the handiwork of Israeli manipulation of American politics and to be sure it is perfectly reasonable to disapprove of Israel’s outsized influence in American politics.

But President Trump has always understood America’s relations with Israel in strategic terms. He would write about Israel in 2000:

By “unsinkable aircraft carrier,” President Trump means it has a strategic utility for the United States.

One may dislike Israel for a variety of reasons and one may disagree about its importance, but one cannot doubt that President Trump has believed for some time that they serve a strategic purpose for the United States.

Fast forward to the Global War on Terrorism, where President Trump was a critic of the prosecution of the war against Iraq and Afghanistan. He was specifically concerned about destabilizing the region and strengthening Iran.

He would write in 2015 as he was preparing to run for president:

So just as President Trump was beginning a serious campaign for president running in large part against the endless wars that he rightly saw as misguided, there was no equivocation on how he saw the more deadly threat that Iran posed.

He would write:

Even while President Trump was against the foreign interventionism of his predecessors, he was laying down an important marker that Iran was different and he was willing to state the importance of this publicly, even as a mere candidate.

As president, his first term saw him reject Obama’s ineffective JCPOA, sanction Iran’s nuclear program, label the IRGC as a terrorist organization, and eliminate Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Indeed, throughout the 2024 election, President Trump defended the idea that Iran could not have nuclear weapons.

Many of President Trump’s former supporters, Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones most notably, now say that the use of military operations against Iran’s nuclear program is a betrayal.

In fact, it is perfectly consistent with what President Trump has said and written for over a quarter century.

This was translated into policy in the first two weeks of the second Trump Administration with National Security Presidential Memorandum-2 that stated:

These views of President Trump must be seen for what they are: deeply held beliefs that an Iran with nuclear weapons would pose an existential threat to America and its allies.

Further, he is not willing to have a nuclear-armed Iran as a proxy of Communist China or Russia.

He carries out this war in Iran at great risk to the lives of American servicemen and knowing that there will be significant short-term harm to the US and global economy. It would have been easier to push off the Iranian nuclear issue on some future president.

That would have been the politically expedient thing to do.

Instead, President Trump has kept faith with what he has transparently believed and told time and again to the American people: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

Pray he succeeds.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has consistently stated for well over a decade (and claims even longer) that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

This position has been a core part of his public rhetoric on foreign policy since at least the early 2010s, predating his first presidential campaign, and he has repeated it hundreds of times as a candidate, president, and private citizen.

The White House has even published compilations documenting 74 instances (and counting) where President Trump made this exact point, spanning his pre-political commentary, campaigns, and both administrations.

This stance has been bipartisan in U.S. policy for decades (every president since at least the 1970s has opposed Iranian nuclear weapons), but President Trump’s approach has emphasized unilateral action, sanctions, and direct confrontation over multilateral diplomacy like the JCPOA.

In his words, it’s “very simple” — a position he has not wavered from.

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