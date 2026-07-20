Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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david waterman
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https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh well now that explains why I'm so healthy I keep getting younger maybe I'll turn into a fetus

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