June 21, 2025

A military panel at Guantanamo Bay on Friday found a former ICE official guilty of treason for betraying President Donald J. Trump and tipping off the media to imminent ICE raids that took place in late January and early February.

As reported previously, on February 11, JAG investigators arrested Peter Berg, a senior official with ICE’s enforcement division, after President Trump fired him for gross incompetence.

Russell Hott and Peter Berg, the two most senior officials in the agency’s enforcement division had been tipping off media and liberal Congresspeople to imminent ICE raids.

Unbeknownst to Berg, President Trump had already obtained evidence proving that Berg, among other Biden loyalists at ICE, had been supplying media outlets and liberal lawmakers with advance knowledge of when and where ICE would strike.

Democratic Congresspeople like AOC, Hakeem Jeffries, and Ilhan Omar shared the leaked intel with community leaders in sanctuary cities, and the illegal aliens, forewarned, either hid or moved elsewhere while ICE was in town.

Berg had tried to flee from the investigators who’d been sent to arrest him, further cementing his guilt. Nonetheless, he had pleaded not guilty at an arraignment and was held in pre-trial confinement until Friday.

Berg’s tribunal was brief.

Acting Judge Advocate General Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds, presiding over the case, summoned two witnesses (we’ve been asked to not disclose their names) to testify for the prosecution.

Both were subordinates to Berg at ICE from 2023 to the day President Trump fired him.

Witness One testified under oath that Berg, on January 23, confided in him that he intended to “resist President Trump’s immoral, unethical, illegal deportation of working undocumented persons in the United States.”

“Were you in the defendant’s office at the time?” quired Admiral Reynolds.

Berg’s JAG-appointed lawyer objected. “You’re leading the witness.”

“I’ll rephrase: Where were you and the defendant when he told you that?” she asked.

“In his office,” Witness One answered.

“Was anyone else other than you and the defendant present at the time?” the Admiral asked.

“No.”

“Did the defendant say anything else?” she asked.

“Yes. He told me he had a moral responsibility to inform the media and politicians about upcoming ICE arrests in Chicago, Atlanta, and New York City,” Witness One said.

“And what was your reaction to the defendant’s suggestion?” asked the Admiral.

“I was shocked. He’d never said anything like that before. I told him to leave me out of it and I’d forget the conversation,” Witness One said.

“And how did the defendant respond to your refusal?” asked the Admiral.

“He told me President Trump would ‘go down’ with or without my help and to forget the discussion if I knew what was best for me,” Witness One said.

Admiral Reynolds had no further questions for Witness One, and Berg’s attorney leaped at the opportunity to cross-examine him.

“You just testified that you, my client, and no one else were in the room when he allegedly said he would alert the media and some politicians. Is that correct?” Berg’s lawyer asked.

“Yes, sir,” Witness One answered.

“Do you have any recordings of this so-called meeting? Video? Audio? Anything?” the lawyer prodded.

“No, sir,” Witness one answered.

“So, then, what we have going on here is a he says, she says game. Your word against his. Is that correct?” Berg’s attorney asked.

“I suppose, but the leaks did happen,” Witness One said.

“After your meeting, did my client ever actually tell you he alerted anyone, a single media personality or member of Congress?”

“No, he did not,” Witness One said.

“No more questions,” said Berg’s counsel.

Witness Two testified similarly, except that Berg had confessed to his treasonous scheme while the pair were sitting in Berg’s car in a DHS parking lot two days after Berg had approached Witness One.

According to his testimony, Berg had notified the New York Times, the Washington Post, Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and Representative Hakeem Jeffries about an ICE raid scheduled to take place in Queens, New York, on January 29.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” Witness Two told the three officers JAG had picked to hear the case.

“He was talking insurrection, treason, slandering President Trump. It was the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome I’d seen. He had crazy eyes. He was ranting, and I very discretely switched on the voice recorder on my cell phone.”

Admiral Reynolds removed from a sealed evidence bag Witness Two’s phone and played the recording.

On it, Berg says, “I’ve told who needed to be told—the Times, the Post, AOC. They’ll get word out before ICE shows up and starts terrorizing hardworking undocumented people,” to which Witness two replies, “That’s solid planning. These immigrants don’t deserve to be mistreated or kicked out of the country.”

“Why did you agree with the defendant’s agenda?” Admiral Reynolds asked.

“Because he was crazy, and I went with it because I didn’t know what he was capable of doing if I challenged him.”

Admiral Reynolds asked Berg’s lawyer if he had questions for the witness.

“I guess not,” was all he said.

Twenty minutes later, the panelists unanimously agreed that Berg had committed treason, and they recommended he face the most severe sentence: hanging.

Admiral Reynolds scheduled Berg’s execution for July 1.

