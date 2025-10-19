By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 18, 2025

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sniper on Saturday fatally shot an unnamed ANTIFA protester who tried to hurl a fragmentation grenade at the agency’s Broadview internment center during ANTIFA’s “No Kings Day” protest in Chicago, Real Raw News has learned.

ICE spokesperson Madison Sheehan told RRN that at 11:35 a.m., a slender man garbed in an ANTIFA t-shirt and holding an ANTIFA flag in one hand ran toward the facility’s gate, palming an M67 fragmentation grenade.

Arm cocked, the lunatic shouted “Disband ICE! This is for the detained” as he prepared to hurl the grenade at four ICE agents behind the fence.

The agents ran for cover while a sniper on the roof put a single bullet into the man’s skull before he threw the grenade, which fell at his feet.

Some nearby protesters cheered while others bolted and screamed in panic.

The grenade did not detonate because the insurrectionist’s head exploded like an overripe tomato before he had completely pulled the pin.

“The ANTIFA man posed an imminent threat to federal property and public safety,” Sheehan said. “Our agents acted decisively to neutralize the danger, preventing what could have been a mass casualty event.”

We will update this article once we have more information.