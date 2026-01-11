By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 11, 2026

A valiant ICE agent who killed a deranged liberal lesbian earlier this week was moved to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., after he and his wife received thousands of death threats, Real Raw News has learned.

On January 7, a tenured ICE enforcement agent defensively shot and killed a motorist, Renee Nicole Good, a paid agitator, after she weaponized her SUV and tried to mow him down while he was performing his duties.

The agent deftly avoided her vehicle and fired three or four shots through the windshield, killing the domestic terrorist.

Unfortunately, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem doxed his identity by confirming he was the same agent rammed and dragged by an anti-ICE protester’s car in June 2025.

Alas, internet sleuths learnt his identity; Jonathon Ross, 43, a Proud Boy and decorated ICE officer who has been with the agency since 2016.

To be sure, Noem shouldn’t have irresponsibly disclosed even seemingly mundane details about Ross’ past encounters with domestic terrorists, but—and let’s be honest about things—she had no prior intelligence experience before being appointed to DHS secretary in November 2024.

No sooner had Ross’ name become a matter of public record than he, his wife, a Filipino Green Card holder, received thousands of death threat texts and phone calls, and not just from the liberal left.

Right-wing firebrand Nick Fuentes, for example, had asked his audience why an American ICE agent had married a foreigner, insinuating, even, that Ross married her because it was the only way he’d have frequent sex.

Notwithstanding Fuentes and his Groypers, Democrats in the House, using sock-puppet social media accounts, shared Ross’ home address, phone numbers, and social media accounts, and encouraged followers to impose upon Ross the same agony he had inflicted on Renee Nicole Good.

According to a DHS source, Ross and his wife received 36,0000 death threats in one evening. A text message and image sent to Mrs Ross’ phone said, “Look over your shoulder,” and included a hand-drawn map showing the route Ms Ross took each weekday to drop off the couple’s children at school.

On Thursday, our source said, the FBI removed seven envelopes from Ross’s mailbox filled with suspicious white and yellow powder. Moreover, they found a computer printed, not taped, to the front door:

“We know who you are, and where you are. A life for a life.”

On Friday morning, under a media blackout, DHS moved Ross and his family to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, only a block away from Noem’s home.

“We got DHS, Marines, and Air Force Special Warfare here,” our source said.

“The base is impregnably, and if anyone comes here looking for Mr Ross or his family, they’re catching a face load of lead.”