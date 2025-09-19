By Jim Hᴏft

September 19, 2025

On Wednesday night, during his historic second state visit to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump officially declared Antifa a “major terrorist organization.”

For years, Antifa and BLM have been terrorizing communities across the United States with their brute violence and threats against innocent Americans.

In 2020, Antifa and BLM set a record in the United States for causing over $2 billion in property damage.

In Minneapolis alone, Antifa-BLM mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings.

1,500 Businesses Damaged or Destroyed by Leftists in Black Lives Matter Riots in Minneapolis

Leftists riot and burn down the 3rd precinct in Minneapolis in June.

For years now Democrats, leftists, antifa and Black Lives Matter mobs have been terrorizing American cities.

Black Lives Matter, the activist group behind the riots has caused $1 billion in destruction in cities across the country.

More than 700 officers injured in George Floyd protests across US

Over 700 police officers were injured in the 2020 riots!

Antifa-BLM mobs were linked to conservatively 91% of the riots that resulted in the most expensive property damage in US insurance history.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter attack Washington DC in the summer of 2020 – what the leftist media called the “summer of love.

But after today, violent Antifa leftists will no longer be able to roam free and terrorize American communities thanks to President Donald J. Trump.

This could become quite an embarrassment for the Democratic Party.

How many Democrats will wake to calls from police departments notifying them that their spawn has been arrested for he/she/they/them’s association with a terrorist group?

It already happened to a couple of the biggest names in Democratic politics.

In January 2023, the trans daughter of Democratic House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA 5th District) was arrested on charges of vandalizing private property and assaulting an officer while resisting arrest during an Antifa riot in Boston, Massachusetts, the Post Millenial reported.

The Boston Police Department said in a press release that the suspect was identified as Jared Dowell, 23, of Melrose. Jared went by Riley, his female name at the time.

Dowell was placed under arrest and charged with; Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction or Injury of Personal Property and Damage of Property by Graffiti/Tagging.

Dowell is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, BPD said in a statement.

More from Boston Police Department:

Incident 1: At about 9:30 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2021, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common, 139 Tremont Street.

Upon arrival officers observed an individual defacing the monument with spray paint. The tagging read “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB”.

The suspect was later identified as Jared Dowell, 23, of Melrose.

During the arrest of Jared Dowell, a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill.

While interfering with the arrest of Jared Dowell, an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Twitter user AntifaWatch revealed that the suspect is probably the son of Representative Katherine Clark, a top Democrat in the US House of Representatives.

AntifaWatch posted an online biography of Rep. Clark, mentioning Jared Dowell as one of her children.

“Katherine Clark Children: Meet Addison Dowell, Jared ‘Riley’ Dowell, and Nathaniel Dowell – In this piece, you will get to know all about the children of Katherine Clark.”

According to reports, one of them identifies as non-binary.

AntifaWatch revealed that Jared’s Facebook was deleted following the incident.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Rep. Katherine Clark’s office for comment but the Democrat leader did not respond.

In March 2017 Linwood ‘Woody” Kaine, youngest son of former Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, was arrested at the Minnesota State Capitol after disrupting a pro-Trump rally.

BOTTOMLINE

As of September 19, 2025, Antifa—a decentralized, left-wing activist movement—has not been officially designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

Even if a designation were to occur, it wouldn't automatically result in widespread prosecutions.

Terrorist labels typically apply to specific acts of violence or planning, not mere affiliation, and would require individual evidence in court.

Antifa's loose structure makes broad enforcement challenging, and past federal charges related to Antifa-linked protests (e.g., during 2020 unrest) have focused on isolated incidents rather than the movement as a whole.

Regarding Democrats (or anyone else) and their families facing prison time tied to this: None. No such charges have been announced or filed yet in connection with President Trump's statement.

If future actions change this, it would depend on prosecutorial decisions targeting proven criminal conduct, not political affiliation.

