By PERKIN AMALARAJ

March 8, 2026

Israeli generals lulled Iran into a false sense of security in the hours leading up to Ali Khamenei’s assassination by leaving their headquarters for fake Shabbat celebrations before sneaking back in disguise, the IDF has revealed.

The new information explains how the Ayatollah felt safe enough to emerge from hiding for a meeting at his palace with top officials.

Israeli fighters then launched a barrage of 30 missiles, including state-of-the-art Blue Sparrows which travel to the edge of space before hitting their targets.

The aim of the operation was to take the Iranian despot by surprise, to ensure that he and other top officials had no time to react and escape.

But the entire operation was only made possible by the Israeli leadership’s deception.

Concerned that a buildup of activity around the IDF’s central military complex in Tel Aviv would indicate to Iran that a major operation was imminent, a plan of deception was executed.

The military said: ‘On the Friday of the attack, the IDF deliberately gave the impression that the military was shutting down for the weekend.

‘We released photos and information suggesting that IDF personnel and top leadership were going home for Shabbat dinner.’

A satellite image shows a view of the damaged Presidential Complex in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026. Khamenei was killed here on Saturday in an airstrike

A satellite image shows a closer view of buildings of the Intelligence Ministry in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026, after airstrikes amid the Us-Israeli conflict with Iran

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei (pictured) was killed on Saturday in Tehran

High-ranking generals made sure they were seen leaving the headquarters and back to their families.

But they did not stay home for long, instead discreetly returning later, with many going back to the headquarters in disguise.

On Saturday morning, Israeli jets, including F-15s took off at 7.30am Iran time, arriving in position two hours later.

IDF jets launched the Blue Sparrow missiles at 9.40am, with at least 30 being sent to the Ayatollah’s compound in the heart of Tehran.

Blue Sparrows, which are produced in Israel and have a range of 1,240 miles, weigh around 1.9 tonnes and were originally created to test air defence systems.

But since their creation in 2013, they have been adapted to be used as an air-to-surface missile due to their high speeds.

Their ability to exit and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere makes them incredibly difficult to intercept.

After being launched from fighter jets, booster rockets take the missile into space. The re-entry vehicle separates from the booster and locks onto a target.

After this, the missile re-enters the atmosphere and hits the target.

The Sparrow series of missiles, which also include Black and Silver variants, take inspiration from USSR Scud missiles, as well as Iranian Shahab-3 missiles.

BOTTOMLINE

