By Jordan Conradson

December 19, 2025

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday evening to pass the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, which will make it a crime for sex-change surgery and hormonal treatments to be provided to minors.

The bill, authored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), makes it criminal to “knowingly perform, or attempt to perform, genital or bodily mutilation on another person who is a minor” with penalties of up to ten years in prison.

It further protects minors from chemical castration or hormonal treatments.

Parents who facilitate, consent to, or transport the minor to receive sex change surgeries could also be charged.

This codifies President Trump’s January “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation” Executive Order, which restricts sex-change procedures for minors by cutting federal funding to institutions that practice the satanic procedures.

READ HERE President Trump’s January Executive Order.

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” the order reads.

Greene gave a speech during a debate on the House Floor earlier,

“Today, the house is delivering on what the American people voted for, the opportunity to vote to end the genital mutilation of children via transgender treatments for children,” Greene said, noting that her bill is a “direct legislative reflection of President Trump’s executive order and every single Republican’s campaign promise in 2024.”

Greene destroyed Pedophile Joe Biden’s former assistant HHS Secretary, Richard “Rachel” Levine, a man dressed as a woman, for pushing the toxic and dangerous transgender experiment on children.

She further slammed the “perverted multi-billion-dollar industry” of sex-change surgeries under the guise of so-called gender affirming care for minors, explicitly calling out Pfizer, which “led the way in hormone production drugs with revenues of $74 million from those products in 2022 alone.”

The bill passed largely along party lines, with a vote of 216-211, and three Democrats voting in favor, while four Republicans actually voted against the bill.

Democratic Reps. Henry Cuellar (TX), Donald Davis (NC), and Vicente Gonzalez (TX) voted in favor of the bill.

RINOs Gabe Evans (CO), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Mike Kennedy (UT), and Mike Lawler (NY) voted to allow minors to mutilate their genitals.

Transgender Rep. Tim “Sarah” McBride (D-DE) says Republicans are ‘obsessed with trans people’ as bills restricting youth access to gender care come to a vote

Ahead of the vote, transgender McBride lost it outside of the House of Representatives, claiming that Republicans are “obsessed with trans people” and advocating for children to have these life-altering surgeries.

McBride: All Republican politicians care about is making the rich richer and attacking trans people. They are obsessed with trans people. I actually think they think more about trans people than trans people think about trans people. They are consumed with this, and they are extreme on it.

He then sexualized minors and accused Republicans of making it more difficult for so-called trans children “to be a kid.”

“I marvel at the courage of transgender young people today who are sharing themselves with their families and this world, despite the toxicity and the hate that too often emanates from the building behind me and from politicians within it,” he said.

“It is already hard enough to be a kid, and the government should not make it harder.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 3492, known as the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, on December 17, 2025, by a narrow vote of 216-211.

Sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the bill aims to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors, including surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone therapies, making such treatments a Class C felony punishable by up to 10-25 years in prison for doctors, and potentially implicating parents or guardians involved in facilitating them.

The legislation also seeks to prohibit federal funding for these procedures and bar taxpayer dollars from supporting institutions that provide them.

The bill is unlikely to advance in the Senate, where it would require significant bipartisan support, and faces opposition from civil rights groups like the ACLU, who argue it unconstitutionally targets transgender healthcare.

Ahead of the vote, Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), the first openly transgender member of Congress, strongly criticized the bill and described the measures as “cruel and unnecessary,” emphasizing that they distract from real solutions for American families.

