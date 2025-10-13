By Lazar Berman, Emanuel Fabian, Nava Freiberg, Charlie Summers, Sam Sokol, Nurit Yohanan & AFP

October 13, 2025

The release of hostages held by terror groups in the Gaza Strip is expected to begin early Monday morning, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

Israel has told the families of hostages that it expects them to be released starting from between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., but that the timing could change, The Times of Israel learned.

Israel will be informed by the Red Cross two hours before hostages are to be released.

US President Donald Trump is due in Israel at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, for a visit lasting less than four hours, during which he will meet with ex-hostages and families of hostages and speak in the Knesset.

He will then head to a summit in Egypt that is set to endorse his full Gaza peace plan.

Hamas is required to release all 48 hostages — 20 living and 28 believed to be dead — by Monday at noon.

However, the terror group has said it will not be able to locate all the dead hostages within that deadline, and Israel is aware of this.

Prime Minister’s Office spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said on Sunday afternoon that once Israel confirms it has received all the hostages it is expecting to receive — a likely indication that it knows which dead hostages Hamas will not be able to hand over on Monday — it will begin to free nearly 2,000 Palestinian security prisoners in exchange, including 250 life-termers.

A senior Hamas official was cited by Al Jazeera as saying that the hostages will be released from three different locations in the Gaza Strip, apparently referring to the living hostages.

The unnamed official did not say when the release would take place, but noted that Hamas representatives will meet Sunday night with representatives of the Red Cross to agree on a mechanism for the hostages’ release.

The official added that Hamas had finished counting the hostages and moving them to various sites across the Strip in preparation for their release.

Meanwhile, some families of dead hostages have been told by authorities that the bodies of their loved ones may not be returned on Monday, or in the first stage of the current deal, several Hebrew media outlets reported, without citing sources.

Officials have estimated that not all the remains will be easy to find in Gaza, and that locating all of them may take time.

The reports indicated that Hamas has provided information on the specific bodies the terror group has lost track of.

Israel is ready to receive hostages if they are released earlier than Monday morning, Bedrosian also stated on Sunday afternoon.

This statement was made after reports said that Hamas offered to move up the timetable to Sunday, possibly in exchange for at least two of several high-profile Palestinian life-term terrorists whom Israel refused to set free as part of the US-brokered ceasefire deal with the terror group.

There was no indication that Israel was accepting this offer.

Hamas said to demand the release of high-profile terror convicts, including Barghouti

Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported early Sunday that Hamas confirmed to Israel via Arab mediators that 20 of the remaining 48 hostages are alive and could be released on Sunday, a day before the terror group’s deadline.

An Israeli official cited by the Journal said Israel was ready to receive the hostages Sunday night, though a Monday release was still considered more likely.

There was no official confirmation of the report. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement via his office that “Israel is ready and prepared for the immediate reception of all our hostages.”

Meanwhile, unnamed Israeli officials were cited by Hebrew media confirming that Hamas had conveyed to Israel the potentially accelerated timeline for the hostages’ release.

According to the reports, the terror group signaled it wanted to complete the process before President Trump’s arrival in Israel at 9:20 a.m. on Monday.

“The IDF has completed its preparations for the release of the hostages and assesses that all of them will be released before President Trump’s arrival,” said an Israeli official quoted by the Kan public broadcaster.

Reports by the BBC, which cited a Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations, also said Hamas told mediators it would move up the release of the hostages to Sunday if Israel agreed to free at least two of the seven high-profile Palestinian prisoners.

Those seven prisoners are said to include Marwan Barghouti, the Fatah Tanzim chief serving five life sentences for his part in planning three terror attacks that killed five Israelis during the Second Intifada, and Ahmad Sa’adat, leader of the Marxist-Leninist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), who was sentenced in 2008 to 30 years behind bars for masterminding the 2001 assassination of Israeli tourism minister Rehavam Ze’evi.

Additionally, sources close to negotiators told AFP that Hamas insists that the list of security prisoners Israel is set to release includes seven terror convicts regarded by Palestinians as senior leaders, “most notably Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Saadat, Ibrahim Hamed and Abbas Al-Sayyed.”

A new round of talks began Sunday morning between Israel and Hamas to resolve outstanding issues related to the list of prisoners to be released under the first phase of Washington’s Gaza ceasefire deal, the BBC report said.

It was unclear what would happen if the terror group’s demands were not met, the report continued, adding that the talks were also focused on the timing and logistics for the release of the 20 living hostages and the return of the bodies of the deceased hostages that Hamas can locate.

Israel has said it believes 20 hostages are alive, harbors grave concerns for the fate of two others, and has confirmed that 26 are dead, including a soldier killed fighting in the 2014 Gaza war.

The other 47 hostages were all among the 251 abducted during the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, which sparked the current war.

In exchange, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life terms, 1,722 Gazans, including 22 minors, captured amid the war but uninvolved in the October 7 massacre, and the remains of 360 Gazans.

Of these 250 life-term prisoners, 115 will return to their homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, while another 135 will be deported to locations abroad, which could include Gaza.

The prisoners have already been transferred to two detention facilities pending their release.

Similar to the waves of prisoner releases in the previous Gaza ceasefire, which was secured in January and collapsed in March, West Bank-bound prisoners were taken to Ofer Prison north of Jerusalem, while Gaza-bound prisoners and deportees were gathered at Ketziot Prison in the Negev.

Palestinian media reported Sunday that the IDF had begun raiding the West Bank homes of security prisoners set to be released.

Troops reportedly carried out searches and arrests across the West Bank, warning families against hosting receptions celebrating the release of their relatives, outwardly praising terror, or hoisting Palestinian flags upon their return.

The army raided the homes of eight prisoners slated for release in and around Nablus, along with the homes of three prisoners in Hebron and its surrounding area, the Palestinian Authority’s Prisoners’ Media Office said.

Herzog: Deal is painful but historic; Ben Gvir appears to endorse return to fighting

Hours ahead of the expected hostage release, President Isaac Herzog told a crowd gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square on Sunday afternoon that the ceasefire agreement was “painful” in part, but represented “a historic moment” that could reshape the Middle East.

“It’s important to say – this agreement is not simple. It will include some very painful elements, and they already are painful,” said Herzog, without elaborating.

“But we understand that this is a historic moment that can also provide a genuine horizon of hope and change for the Middle East.”

Israel is “eagerly awaiting” President Trump’s arrival, said Herzog.

“We want to welcome him among us, to thank him from the bottom of our hearts – him and his team – for their tremendous effort, as well as the mediators and everyone who took part.”

Israel wants the US “to build the next stages [of the deal] so that we will see real change in Israel and the Middle East – in Gaza and everywhere – that will bring us true change and hope,” he added.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is pressing Netanyahu to make last-minute changes to the list of Palestinian prisoners slated for release, Ben Gvir’s spokesman said.

Ben Gvir, who lives in a West Bank settlement, was urging the Prime Minister’s Office to deport several prisoners convicted of murder or attempted murder, rather than releasing them to the West Bank, the spokesman said.

The PMO was assessing the request, according to Hebrew outlets.

According to the Walla news site, Ben Gvir believes allowing terror convicts into the West Bank will “spread fear” among Israeli residents of the territory, though defense officials reportedly prefer they stay close by to keep a close eye on them.

Ben Gvir also appeared to endorse a call to resume the fighting in Gaza following the release of the hostages. The minister re-tweeted a social media post by the hawkish Tikva Forum of hostage families demanding a complete conquest of the Gaza Strip.

The post included a video of Tikva Forum co-founder Tzvika Mor saying that, while he would be happy to see his son Eitan freed soon, he was not satisfied with the agreement, which entails the release of “250 vile murderers,” referring to the life-term prisoners slated for release.

“We are now building with our own hands the next Hamas leadership that will try to massacre and murder our children and grandchildren. We repeatedly bring disasters upon ourselves and then we send our children to clean up after us,” Mor said in the video.

Mor, whose forum represents a minority of the hostage families, said that when the last hostage is released, Israel needs to “say we do not make agreements with such enemies, we are destroying Hamas,” and that “every tiny violation will be a pretext for us to enter Gaza and wipe them out.”

He also called for Gazans to be ousted from the Strip and for Israel to reoccupy the enclave — both demands that Ben Gvir has made repeatedly and Netanyahu has rejected. “Only when the Gaza Strip is in our hands will there be peace here,” said Mor.

READ MORE:

U.S. Special Forces Helping Out IDF with Gaza Operations, Senior DoD Official Confirms

Hamas vows to ‘cleanse Gaza of outlaws and collaborators with Israel’ as its gunmen take back control of the enclave

Israel planning to establish massive demilitarized zone along length of Gaza border fence: report

Israel Defense Forces says Gaza border finally sealed, bodies of 1,500 Hamas terrorists found inside Israel

BOTTOMLINE

The release of hostages held in Gaza is indeed scheduled to begin early Monday, October 13, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is facilitating the operation, and has already begun moving to receive the first group of hostages.

Hamas has published the names of 20 Israeli hostages expected to be released alive, out of the remaining 48 captives (including bodies).

In exchange, Israel is set to release approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees once all living hostages are confirmed to be back in Israeli territory.

President Donald Trump is reportedly meeting with Israeli officials amid claims that the “war is over.”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.