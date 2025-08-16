By Diana Nerozzi & David Propper

Federal officials have cleared about 75 homeless camps around the nation’s capital under President Trump’s effort to clean up Washington, DC — and they’re not done yet.

United States Park Police have removed dozens of tents since the president penned the “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” executive order in March, the Department of the Interior told The Post Friday.

Authorities have also scrubbed up to 80 graffiti sites from Capitol Hill Parks as of Aug. 6, Interior officials said.

“President Trump signed the order to Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful in March, and our dedicated U.S. Park Police have been working around the clock since to enforce this directive, clean up our streets, and ensure our nation’s capital is safe,” Interior deputy press secretary Aubrie Spady revealed.

Interior leaders, led by Secretary Doug Burgum, are revising guidelines so there is a no-tolerance policy for illegal camping on National Park Service property in Washington, including no longer handing out warnings before vagrants are pushed off the public spaces.

The feds will also crack down on vandals who spray graffiti or cause damage to federal monuments, statues or buildings.

The Department of Justice will pursue maximum fines of $100,000 and up to a year in prison for offenders convicted of causing less than $1,000 in damage, according to the Interior.

US Park Police will also be allowed to pursue suspected criminals who are fleeing under certain situations.

The cleanup comes as the Trump administration started tackling crime in DC this week, including giving homeless people the chance to enter a shelter with the threat of jail if they refuse.

“They are so pleased, the rank-and-file [Parks police officers] that President Trump is allowing them to enforce the law,” said Burgum, during a Monday press conference with President Trump and other cabinet leaders.

“They continue to do a great job whether it’s in their vehicles, on foot or on the mounted police that you see around the National Mall,” Burgum added.

President Trump went ahead with federal control of the DC Metropolitan Police Department Monday while sending in the National Guard and federal agents to address safety problems that have long plagued the city.

President Trump takes control of DC police, deploying National Guard in historic capital crime crackdown — and warns New York City could be next

But city officials sued over President Trump’s “unlawful” takeover of the police department Friday, claiming the commander in chief is exceeding his legal powers.

BOTTOMLINE

Federal officials have indeed cleared approximately 75 homeless encampments in Washington, D.C., under President Trump's "Safe and Beautiful" executive order, which was signed earlier this year as part of his administration's broader initiative to enhance public safety, cleanliness, and aesthetics in the nation's capital.

This order, issued in March 2025 shortly after President Trump's inauguration, directs federal agencies like the U.S. Park Police to prioritize the removal of unauthorized encampments on federal lands, offering relocation options such as shelters or treatment programs to those affected.

The operations have targeted areas including near the Kennedy Center, I-66 ramps in Foggy Bottom, and other federal properties.

Photos and videos from the scenes show crews using heavy machinery to remove tents, belongings, and debris, with local D.C. officials sometimes assisting or conducting preemptive clears to avoid federal intervention.

The policy has sparked mixed reactions:

Supporters argue it restores order and safety to public spaces, aligning with President Trump's campaign promises to "make D.C. safe again" and address urban decay.

Critics, including homeless advocates and some D.C. residents, view it as a harsh crackdown that displaces vulnerable people—many of whom are veterans or struggling with mental health issues.

Protests have occurred, with demonstrators demanding a "Free DC" and decrying the federal takeover of local policing.

The Trump administration has deployed additional resources, including up to 800 officers for enforcement, but long-term plans for relocation or support services are still evolving.

