By Ben Kew

May 28, 2026

The Trump administration is considering plans to suspend immigration and customs processing at airports in Democrat-run sanctuary cities.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the administration is drawing up plans to halt processing at airports in Democratic-run jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

Mullin confirmed the plans in an interview on Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“We’re currently drawing up plans to say listen, in these sanctuary cities, where the local, radical left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities either,” he explained.

“Because they don’t want us to enforce immigration, but they want us to process immigration at their facilities? Nothing about that makes sense to me.”

The proposal would impact some of the country’s busiest international gateways, including airports in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, and Newark.

Millions of international visitors are expected to arrive in the United States in June for the FIFA World Cup, with matches taking place across the country.

Sanctuary cities deliberately limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, particularly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to protect their illegal alien populations.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) previously identified multiple states and cities that it said obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

The proposal would reportedly halt not only international passenger arrivals but also cargo processing at affected airports.

Mullin has previously floated a similar idea of pulling Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations from major international airports.

However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has expressed his opposition to the idea.

“We have people from around the world and around the country that need to be able to fly into all different kinds of places,” Duffy said.

”We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics,” he continued.

While plans have been drawn up, a final decision on the proposal has not been made.

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BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the Trump administration is “drawing up plans” to stop U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from processing international travelers and cargo at major airports in “sanctuary cities” that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement (specifically ICE).

Without CBP officers to clear passengers and cargo for entry, international flights into those airports could not legally disembark most passengers or handle cargo.

Airlines would likely cancel or divert routes, effectively halting or severely disrupting international air travel and commerce at affected hubs.

Major airports potentially impacted include those serving sanctuary jurisdictions, such as Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), New York metro area (JFK, Newark/EWR, LaGuardia), Chicago (ORD), Boston, Seattle, Portland, and others

Many of these are in Democratic-led cities and states. This remains a proposal in development, not an active policy.

The Trump administration is explicitly using the threat of withheld federal services as pressure to end policies that limit enforcement against illegal aliens.

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