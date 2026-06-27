Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
7h

Prayers for this Child, for all the children. Prayers these demons are exposed and held accountable!

Reply
Share
1 reply
BbD. 💛's avatar
BbD. 💛
2h

Didn't Diddy',s first wife - also die of peumonia ? 🤔. hmmm - how about Bruce Willis now

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture