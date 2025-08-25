By Hal Turner

August 25, 2025

A major buildup of U.S. naval forces is underway outside Venezuela’s waters raising questions whether the Trump administration is preparing for a military confrontation with Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro's government.

Ealy last week, news broke that up to three guided-missile destroyers would soon arrive in the region.

The naval warships will target boats operated by drug cartels transporting fentanyl to the United States, officials said but have not said how they will do so.

Sunday afternoon, we find out that also headed to the region is the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group — including the U.S.S. San Antonio, the U.S.S. Iwo Jima and the U.S.S. Fort Lauderdale, carrying 4,500 sailors — and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, with 2,200 Marines.

Those ships and the Marines departed Norfolk, Va., earlier this week but had to turn around to avoid Hurricane Erin. They are expected to head back out soon and are likely to arrive in the next several days.

Several P-8 surveillance planes and a submarine are also deploying to the region.

The U.S. is saying that Fentanyl ships from Venezuela into the U.S.

The US also says that Venezuela has close relations with both Russia and Iran, and is constructing Iranian DRONE factories inside Venezuela.

Finally, the US says that Venezuela issues legitimate (but bogus) Passports to members of Hezbollah.

Several months ago, intel circuits claimed the Russians were setting up facilities for long-range missiles to be in Venezuela, but under Russian control.

I did not see any corroborating proof of those claims.

If those claims were correct, the US could be struck by Russian missiles fired from Venezuela a lot faster than those fired from Russia.

These are the kinds of claims that tell the average American, military action is coming fast.

BOTTOMLINE

The United States has deployed naval assets, including warships, marines, and submarines, to the southern Caribbean Sea near Venezuela as part of an intensified counter-narcotics operation targeting drug trafficking networks.

This deployment involves at least three U.S. Navy destroyers, an attack submarine, amphibious ships carrying around 4,000 to 4,500 Marines and troops, and supporting air assets, aimed at intercepting vessels operated by drug cartels transporting substances like fentanyl to the U.S.

The operation is described by U.S. officials as a direct response to escalating drug threats from the region, with a focus on groups like the Cartel de los Soles, which is allegedly tied to Venezuelan leadership.

The move comes amid heightened U.S. frustration with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whom the White House and officials have repeatedly labeled a "narco-terrorist" due to his regime's alleged involvement in narcotics operations.

Maduro was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in March 2020 on charges of narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and related offenses, with a $50 million reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

These prior indictments stem from allegations that Maduro and his associates conspired with Colombian FARC rebels and other groups to flood the U.S. with drugs while using proceeds to maintain power.

President Donald Trump's administration has vowed to use "all elements of American power" against these threats, framing the deployment as both a drug interdiction effort and a broader pressure campaign.

In response, Maduro has mobilized approximately 4.5 million militia members and activated Venezuelan forces, warning of a potential "military terrorist attack" or regime change operation disguised as anti-cartel actions.

This has raised tensions, with some analysts drawing parallels to past U.S. interventions like the 1989 invasion of Panama.

The deployment began ramping up in mid-August 2025, shortly after calls from Attorney General Pam Bondi to bring Maduro to justice, and warships are expected to be in position off Venezuela's coast imminently if not already.

While the U.S. emphasizes this as a counter-drug mission in international waters, it has sparked concerns about escalation in Latin America.

